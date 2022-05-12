URBANA — Forrest Farokhi offered some words of wisdom once Wednesday evening’s Big 12 Conference boys’ track and field meet reached its final few events.
Sure, Urbana wasn’t atop the overall leaderboard in the 11-team field. But the Tigers’ leader and reigning News-Gazette All-Area Coach of the Year made an astute observation for his athletes.
Class 3A programs delivered four of the top five team scores at Gene Armer Track.
The other came from Urbana, a 2A program.
The Tigers generated 79 points, landing them in third place on a scorching-hot day at their home facility. Normal West (126) and Normal Community (86) surpassed them, but Centennial (74, fourth) and Danville (47, fifth) did not.
Not a bad outcome for an Urbana team looking to build upon last season’s tie for third place at the 2A state meet.
“It’s very important to us,” said Jackson Gilbert, an Urbana junior who won Big 12 championships in the 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash on Wednesday. “We’ve all been working extra hard. ... We’re facing some very big schools. Those are all 3A schools that are in the Big 12 that are beating us. Very good team confidence going into sectionals.”
Gilbert certainly isn’t lacking confidence with the postseason set to begin next week with sectional meets taking place across the state.
He sported a black headband during his latest triumphs.
Displayed across it in white lettering was the phrase “GOAT” — greatest of all time — with a cutout of an actual goat replacing the O.
“Back in eighth grade, just because of Michael Jordan, the GOAT of basketball,” Gilbert said with asked how he came to own this garment. “I won a lot in the (800) and mile, and one of my teammates got it for me for my birthday. I’ve worn it ever since. A lot of wins in it.”
Gilbert accounted for half of Urbana’s wins on the day.
The Tigers’ 3,200 relay unit of senior Park Mitchell and juniors Julio Angrave, Jack Lusakembi and Kelenna Onyemere started the meet’s running competition with a victorious time of 8 minutes, 21.90 seconds.
“This is so huge,” Mitchell said. “Last meet we faced Centennial, and they were able to edge us out. This meet, we were coming for blood.”
“It was important to start off big and gain momentum,” Onyemere added, “and show that we’re here to stay.”
With the air temperature resting in the mid-90s and the sun bearing down on these long-distance athletes, Urbana’s quartet had to dig deep for a win.
“The climate makes it harder,” Lusakembi said. “But when you’ve got your team behind you, you keep pushing.”
“We’re going to come strong and hard in all the distance events this year at state,” Angrave added, “and hopefully the 4-by-8 does well there, if we make it.”
Urbana senior Sam Lambert also handled the heat well about a half-hour later, when he won the 3,200 with a clocking of 10:03.89.
“I’m just thinking back to my roots,” said Lambert, who added a fifth-place display in the 1,600 at 4:53.76. “My mom’s Algerian, and I’ve visited Algeria for many years. It’s always super hot there, and I just think back to when I run in the heat.
“It hurts, but you’ve just got to keep pushing through. I think I have the best experience with the heat in that regard, at least in the conference.”
Urbana also was aided by sophomore Cedric Sabin’s third-place effort in the 400 (50.64) and runner-up showings in both the 400 relay (42.64) and 1,600 relay (3:28.25). Sabin and Gilbert were part of the former unit, and sophomore TJ King served on both Tigers foursomes.
Coach Josh Sterling’s Centennial outfit matched Urbana with four victories. Senior Kemoni McCullough was involved with three of them. McCullough won the long jump title by leaping 21 feet, 103/4 inches. McCullough actually scratched each of his first two attempts but safely converted his next two.
Then he anchored a first-place 400 relay (42.47) and led off a triumphant 1,600 relay (3:26.93), the latter of which was contested with the sun setting and the AC/DC song “Thunderstruck” blaring over the public-address system. McCullough said prior to the 1,600 relay he and his teammates were hoping to surpass the school record, which sat in the 3:28 range.
“I’m feeling great,” he said. “I feel like it’s teammate chemistry, for sure. It was a little bit rocky at the beginning of the season, but once we all started getting to know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and we started focusing on those weaknesses a lot more, then we built those up so we could be leveled with other teams.”
Junior Aaron Hendron provided a title in the 1,600 by ending the race in 4:44.69. He managed to avoid a third-lap collision in front of him, between Lambert and Peoria Notre Dame’s Joey Cave, and surged over the final 400 meters.
“In the two-mile, I felt really bad. But since the heat went down a little bit (for the 1,600) it felt a lot better,” said Hendron, who placed third in the 3,200 at 10:16.75. “I was hoping it’d be like last year — me and Sam had a good finish — so I was a little bit disappointed that he got taken out like that. ... I felt like I ran a pretty decent time considering how hot it is.”
Centennial additionally benefited from two second-place outputs. Junior Daniel Lacy took that spot in the 400 (49.39), and senior Alex Geissler did the same in the 800 (2:01.41) after Normal West’s Luke Reinhart (2:01.32) squeezed past Geissler at the finish line.
Matthew Thomas led Danville. The junior claimed runner-up status in the 110 hurdles (15.52), 300 hurdles (41.72) and pole vault (12-111/2).
“Matthew’s one of those kids that, if he played basketball, you’d call him a gym rat,” Vikings coach Chris Dryer said. “He’s at practice all the time pushing, doing everything that’s asked of him.”
Champaign Central snagged a share of sixth place as a team with 36 points and was keyed by third-place races from senior Miles Wood in the 110 hurdles (15.72) and 300 hurdles (41.82). Wood spent part of this school year recovering from a knee injury suffered during football season.
“He’s worked really hard,” Maroons coach Argie Johnson said. “He knows he wants to make (2A) state this year, and right now he’s got himself in a good position.”
Central also grabbed second place in the 3,200 relay (8:31.34) and third place in the 1,600 relay (3:28.86) to go with a third-place pole vault from senior Liam Potenberg (10-113/4).