MAHOMET — Sammi Christman and her Urbana volleyball teammates have played with a purpose beyond just winning matches this season.
“We started off (the season) with one of our seniors getting hurt, and it’s been really hard to adjust to that,” Christman said. “Rylie Russell, she hurt her meniscus. We think about her every game.”
Russell certainly had to be proud on the sideline Monday as she watched her teammates rally under immense pressure.
Eighth-seeded Urbana overcame a stunning second-set rally from ninth-seeded Danville as well as a strong third-set start from the Vikings and secured a 25-13, 26-28, 25-19 victory in the Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional quarterfinal.
“We always have to be positive and play aggressive and just never get down on yourself if you mess up,” said Christman, who boasted eight kills, nine digs and five blocks on the night. “We had to bring back our energy in the third set.”
The Tigers (7-19) knocked off the Vikings (5-25) in two sets during a Big 12 Conference regular-season meeting on Sept. 28. It appeared the rematch was headed in the same direction as Danville struggled with hitting errors and Urbana capitalized.
“This is literally what we’ve been working for all season,” first-year Tigers coach Anne Picklesimer said. “We finally started making those connections between our setters and our hitters. ... The energy was really good, too.”
But the Vikings suddenly turned the tables on the Tigers while trailing 22-16 in the second set. Danville banked five consecutive points before staving off four different match points and putting away Urbana with a 28th point.
“I am happy that they came out those last two sets,” Vikings coach Amber Galleguillos said. “They really tried to push. Just had a few little breakdowns all at once, and that’s what really got us. But they never gave up.”
Danville led 12-7 in the third set as well and seemed poised to pull off the minor upset. Instead, Urbana rediscovered the momentum during an 11-point streak that switched the score from 14-11 Vikings to 22-14 Tigers.
“I just kind of told them, ‘This is do or die. I’m not ready for our season to be done with. Are you ready for it?’” Picklesimer said. “Danville, they came back hard. They were scrappy. There was a lot of plays that I thought for sure there’s no way, and then here they come back and we just got caught standing.”
Christman was at the forefront of Urbana’s recovery during those critical 11 points. She collected two kills and two digs to go with two kills from senior Rowen Grison-Sullivan and two aces from sophomore Nora Davenport.
“We really just kind of focused on, let’s do our job, let’s get this done,” Picklesimer said, “because we know what we’ve got to do to be successful.”
Picklesimer praised Christman for the 10th-grader’s latest performance.
“She’s super positive,” Picklesimer said. “She will do what I ask her to do, she will fix the things that I ask her to fix and she’s a clutch player.”
Grison-Sullivan finished with four kills, six assists and 10 digs for Urbana, which added 19 digs from Davenport, five kills and three digs from senior Ziniera Edwards and a 12-dig, five-assist output from sophomore Lorelie Yau.
“Z really stepped up big, and she followed it with, ‘I’m playing to win, but I’m also going to play smart,’” Picklesimer said. “Rowen has done such a fabulous job of stepping up this season. ... And Nora is just solid, all the way around.”
Danville was paced by senior Lynae Ward (eight kills), senior DeAsia Gamble (seven kills), sophomore Lakin Alyea (four kills) and freshman Aleeya Rudy (four kills).
“DeAsia and Lynae will be greatly missed because they come out, they don’t play fearful ... and they have a lot of heart,” Galleguillos said. “That’s something you can’t really teach as a coach.”
The Tigers don’t have too much time to enjoy their latest triumph. They move on to a 5:30 p.m. Tuesday regional semifinal versus second-seeded Normal U-High (24-8).
It’s a big step up from last season’s alternative of no playoffs at all, which was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was very important to us to get to play (in the postseason) this year,” Christman said. “Last year was just devastating.”