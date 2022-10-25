Though not easy, the Urbana boys’ soccer team’s road to a Class 2A regional championship victory last week was straightforward.
Defeat Rantoul on Tuesday in a semifinal. Knock off Mahomet-Seymour on Friday in a title match. Both on the Tigers’ home turf at McKinley Field.
By comparison, Champaign Central went through a more strenuous situation to obtain similar hardware.
The Maroons traveled to Bloomington on Tuesday, turning aside Lincoln in the semifinals. They then needed to head northwest again on Saturday evening for a scheduled 7 p.m. regional final versus Normal West.
But, about five minutes into Central’s second road trip, the school bus encountered a significant issue.
“I guess there was a car that slowed down and hit the brakes, and we didn’t hit the brakes fast enough,” first-year Central coach Alex Zarco said Monday afternoon. “We hit the car (in front of us), and then that car hit another car. We were probably stuck for 40 minutes or so.”
Quick work by Maroons athletic director Jane Stillman allowed Zarco’s team to eventually get back on the road in a timely enough manner. The trip was especially worthwhile once Central defeated Normal West 2-1 and earned both its first regional win since 2019.
The Maroons (20-2-2) will play Chatham Glenwood (16-3-2) in Tuesday’s second Class 2A sectional semifinal match on the Titans’ field, slated for a 6:30 p.m. start.
“It’s going to be a tough game,” Zarco said. “We can beat teams 5, 6, 7-0 if we finish our chances. It’s going to be up to how we show up and however they show up.”
This match follows Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal, pitting first-year coach Miki Kowalski’s Urbana squad (16-3-2) against Rochester (9-12-1) in Chatham.
“Everybody’s looking forward to a revenge game on that field, especially after what happened last year,” said Kowalski, referring to the Tigers’ penalty-kicks loss to Triad in a 2A super-sectional match at Chatham. “Rochester is a good team, well-coached, but hopefully we’re going to win.”
Central earned a meaningful measure of revenge in Saturday’s regional title match with Normal West after the Wildcats beat the Maroons 1-0 in a Big 12 Conference match on Oct. 6. Junior Matthew Winterbottom and senior Cooper Carson each scored a first-half goal for Central in the rematch.
“The boys were really pumped,” Zarco said. “Normal West tweeted something after the (first) game where they hashtagged “night night” and posted a picture of the scoreboard. ... (We) were proud that we won and got the job done.”
Senior goalie Gabe Seeber and defenders like seniors Alex Mercer, Isaac Turk and Carter Blount and junior Ezra Bernhard allowed Central to navigate what Zarco called a “rough” start to the regional final.
An understandable rough start, given the bus problems beforehand. Central arrived to Bloomington around 6:40 p.m., quickly changed, started warmups at 6:50 and the match started around 7:20.
Urbana’s regional final win also was a regular-season rematch. The Tigers bested M-S by a 1-0 score on Sept. 26 — and that outcome repeated itself Friday.
Senior Marcus De Los Angeles produced the only goal Urbana needed to win a regional for the second consecutive year. But Kowalski knows plenty of his athletes will need to be at peak performance level for the team to overcome Rochester.
“William Arana has definitely been on another level this season,” Kowalski said. “Everyone knows that’s our guy, and their game plan is to stop him. ... Jack Lusakembi had a great game (against M-S). Kevin Perez, Anthony (Becerril), Fortunel (Nana), they all had great games. They all stepped up when Ben had a red card.”
That does bring up one issue Urbana will face Tuesday. Junior defender Ben Varga was assessed two yellow cards Friday and is required to sit out Tuesday.
“It’s the next-man-up mentality,” Kowalski said. “Maybe (we’ll) change the lineup a little bit, maybe not. You never know. But we’ve got a game plan.”
The Tigers and Maroons only can focus upon the Rockets and Titans, respectively, come Tuesday afternoon and evening. Should both local programs come out successful, though, they’ll turn their centers of attention to each other for Friday’s 5 p.m. sectional final.
Urbana and Central have met twice already this year. The Maroons picked up a 3-0 win in the Urbana Tournament on Sept. 3, while the Tigers claimed a 2-0 triumph in a Big 12 match on Sept. 15.
Urbana won a sectional plaque last season, and Central is seeking its first since 1997.
“The guys are excited for that, but you’ve got to get through (Rochester),” Kowalski said. “It’d make for a great story ... (to) see who really takes that crown.”
“That’d be really exciting,” Zarco added. “Our guys would definitely come out and play and show them who the top team in the area is.”