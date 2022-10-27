CHATHAM — It took just one second-half goal for coach Miki Kowalski’s Urbana boys’ soccer team to defeat Mahomet-Seymour in last Friday night’s Class 2A regional championship match between the teams.
When reflecting upon Wednesday’s sectional semifinal match between his Tigers and Rochester, Kowalski remarked that it was “very similar to that Mahomet game.”
That was true in the final score.
But the Tigers found themselves on the wrong side this time.
Senior Darren Booth found the back of the net less than two minutes into Wednesday’s second half, giving Rochester all the offense it needed to secure a 1-0 victory against Urbana in a the first of two Chatham Glenwood Sectional semifinal matches on the evening.
“It just didn’t go our way,” Kowalski said. “You can call it a mistake, call it a fluke, but it happens in the run of the game.”
The possible error Kowalski was referring to happened when senior center-back Jackson Gilbert and senior goalkeeper Tyler Marcum couldn’t coordinate the clearance of a ball from deep in the Tigers’ end.
Kowalski wasn’t even sure if he wanted to chalk this up to a miscommunication, or to a failed adjustment to the ball’s movement across natural grass after Urbana spent much of its season playing on turf.
“(Gilbert’s) pass didn’t make it back to the keeper, and they got a little dink over the top,” Kowalski said. “That was it from them, for the most part.”
Marcum still came up with eight saves on the day. But Booth, whom Kowalski called “a beast” and a “well put-together forward,” made sure that total didn’t reach nine.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how the guys finished the game,” Kowalski said. “They didn’t step off the gas at all, and we were on them the whole second half.”
That said, Kowalski also didn’t feel the Tigers (16-4-2) put any overwhelmingly close bids on net versus the Rockets (10-12-1).
“I wouldn’t say so, but we definitely had our chances going in on the wing and trying to create, like we did against Mahomet,” Kowalski said. “(Rochester was) a really well-coached team, and when they scored they did what had to be done. ... We just ended up short.”
Urbana’s second consecutive season earning a regional championship will not come with an accompanying sectional plaque, as last fall’s season did.
Instead, Kowalski will say an earlier goodbye than he expected after his first season in charge of the Tigers to a 14-man senior class that includes Gilbert, Marcum, reigning News-Gazette All-Area first-team selections William Arana and other standouts like Marcus De Los Angeles and Jack Lusakembi. While the faces may change for next season, the expectations for one of the area’s top programs doesn’t diminsh.
“It was definitely a special group of guys, especially having only two returning starters (from last season),” Kowalski said. “It’s sad to see it end like this, but I think the future’s going to look pretty good for Urbana.”
Maroons stumble. A scoreless first half in Wednesday night’s second 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectional semifinal match gave way to plenty of offense after intermission.
Coach Alex Zarco’s Maroons could claim little of it, though, as they saw their season conclude with a 4-1 loss versus the host Titans.
“We had our moments, and they probably had only five or six chances and put four away,” said Zarco, who saw the Maroons finish 20-3-2 in his first season guiding the program. “We had the ball the majority of the time, until they capitalized on their opportunities.”
Chatham Glenwood (17-3-2) broke the tie five minutes into the second half. An initial Titans shot banged off the crossbar above Central senior goalkeeper Gabe Seeber, and the ball eventually was booted past Seeber by junior Christian Ray.
Six minutes later, another Chatham Glenwood attempt struck the post to Seeber’s left. Seeber dove to knock down a potential shot on goal, and the ball instead ricocheted out to Titans senior Maddox Gerger for a tap-in conversion and a 2-0 lead.
Junior Ebenezer Reed made it 3-0 with less than 15 minutes remaining, all but extinguishing the Maroons’ hopes of prevailing.
“I don’t think the score is telling you exactly how the game was,” Zarco said. “In my opinion, we should’ve won the game. ... At the end of the day, who puts the ball in the back of the net is the one that wins.”
Central managed to achieve that mission about one minute after Reed’s tally. Junior Diego Zarco took a free kick at the top of Chatham Glenwood’s box and scorched the ball home to trim his team’s deficit to 3-1.
Sophomore Miles Calderon wasted little time adding another Titans marker to create the final score, but Alex Zarco was glad to see his younger brother giving the Maroons something to cheer for.
“Everyone was really emotional,” the elder Zarco said. “We had a few chances after that, but just didn’t put them away.”
Zarco and the Maroons will have to replace 12 seniors who played a key role in helping Central garner its first regional championship since 2019. But the likes of Seeber, reigning All-Area first-team pick Cooper Carson, Tim Ngugi, Isaac Turk and Alex Mercer closed out their prep tenures on a sour note to dim what was a superb season.
“This is probably the best thing I could’ve asked for this year,” Zarco said. “All the boys came out and worked hard.”