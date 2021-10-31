BLOOMINGTON — Perhaps it wasn’t meant to be for the Urbana boys’ soccer team.
Coach James Barkley’s Tigers outshot Normal West 14-2 through 100 minutes of Saturday’s Class 2A Bloomington Sectional final. Attempted 10 corner kicks to the Wildcats’ two as well.
Didn’t matter. Neither team could find the back of the net in regulation or either of the two 10-minute overtime periods.
And then Normal West junior goalkeeper Owen Senn stopped a pair of Urbana attempts — from two of its top offensive threats, senior Noah Barkley and junior William Arana — during the five-round penalty kicks session.
Certainly this would mark the end of a dominant Tigers season. Their first loss in 21 matches. Falling one step short of a sectional championship in the most brutal way imaginable.
Instead, Urbana’s unflappable confidence shone through when it was desperately required.
In senior Grant Koplinski, senior Chico Wilson and junior Deniz Schlieker, each of whom beat Senn on a penalty kick bid.
And especially in senior goaltender Chase Mandra.
Mandra provided a clean stop on Normal West senior Jacob Davis in the fifth and final round of penalty kicks, lifting the Tigers to a 3-2 shootout victory over the Wildcats and pushing them within one more win of a state semifinals berth.
“This means so much,” Mandra said. “We all worked so hard for this, and my teammates, they really expect the best from me, and I’m glad I could give it to them.”
Mandra also stoned junior Brandon Castro on Normal West’s third penalty kick and watched junior Spencer Vincent miss wide right on the Wildcats’ fourth bid. Both plays set the stage for Mandra to close out the match in favor of Urbana (19-0-2), which won a sectional championship for the first time since 2012.
“I guess it’s probably terrifying,” James Barkley said when asked if a match-ending shootout is enjoyable as a coach. “But I have to go to my special place in those moments, and so I’m probably still there a little bit. A little numb from the situation. It’s no doubt really exciting.”
The Tigers overcame shootout deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 versus the Wildcats (17-4-6), whom they defeated 1-0 in a regular-season match on Sept. 14.
Koplinski and Wilson offered up tying conversions. Schlieker, meanwhile, had the chance to put Urbana in front when he stepped to the 5-yard line in front of the west end zone as the Tigers’ fifth kicker.
“Ice in the veins,” Schlieker said with a laugh when asked what was going through his head before the shot. “I knew we were still going to win because we’re a team and we stick together.”
Schlieker fired a mid-height shot to Senn’s left. Though Senn guessed correctly on Schlieker’s direction, the ball zoomed past him and into the twine for a 3-2 Urbana edge.
“He’s got this kind of worldly experience and perspective that the state of Illinois, in his mind, isn’t as big as it is in our minds,” said James Barkley, referencing Schlieker’s foreign-exchange status from Germany. “I don’t know if he ever knew that we were going to get a plaque.”
It was Mandra, though, who was treated like royalty early Saturday afternoon by his teammates and the swarm of Tigers fans in attendance.
Understandably so. He executed a picture-perfect save on Castro in the third round of penalty kicks, soaring high to his left and swatting the ball away from the cage. He then slid to his left along the turf field and soaked up Davis’ make-or-break attempt.
“As soon as I got the first save, I thought we had it back in control,” Mandra said. “The first one was a very good shot. It was placed very nicely. I mostly predicted that one.
“On the second one, I kind of had this gut feeling. ... I (initially) predicted he was going to swing through it, and he ended up shooting it close into his near side. I just kind of predicted that before. I’m glad I changed my mind. It really changed the game for us.”
What was Mandra prepared to do instead of shooting out to his left on the decisive fifth kick?
“I was going to dive the other way,” he said.
James Barkley credited Normal West for extending the match as long as possible despite being significantly out-chanced offensively.
“Hats off to (Senn), who played an amazing game all game long. ... He really kept them in the game,” the Tigers’ coach said. “Normal West executed their game plan almost flawlessly. To get us to PKs is what I think they were hoping for.”
Wildcats coach Val Walker said he’d hoped to neutralize attacking midfielders Noah Barkley and Koplinski as much as possible, saying “that’s their ammo.”
“We tried to possess a little bit. We probably could’ve done a better job of possessing and getting out,” Walker said. “But from a defensive point of view we executed perfectly.”
Like James Barkley, Walker also was pleased with Senn’s goaltending efforts.
“He should be an all-state goalkeeper,” Walker said. “With good goalkeeping and solid defending, you can do anything.”
Urbana’s final barrier to the program’s first state semifinals berth since 2012 is Triad (23-0-1), which handled Mascoutah 3-0 in a Friday evening sectional final. The Knights have permitted just nine goals all season, a rare mark better than the Tigers’ 15 goals allowed. At this stage, however, Urbana has given the impression that any opponent is beatable as it tries to reach Hoffman Estates, the site of the state tournament next weekend.
“They will be a very tough opponent,” James Barkley said. “We will need to recover properly and then talk a little bit of game plan. We don’t have too many adjustments. I think we’re just going to try to lean on different aspects of our game.”