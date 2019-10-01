urbsoc5
Mahomet-Seymour's Luke Creel (9) and  Koby Eisenmenger (21) and Urbana's William Arana (11) in a prep boys soccer match at Urbana High School on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.

 Robin Scholz
URBANA — James Barkley knew the Urbana boys’ soccer program’s late-September slate, if nothing else, would leave the Tigers battle-tested.

Visits to nationally-ranked Peoria Notre Dame and News-Gazette No. 1 Champaign Central resulted in two defeats by a combined 11-2 margin.

And so, Urbana had to make the most of its following two matchups, with Centennial and Mahomet-Seymour.

Mission accomplished.

Four days after shutting out their Big 12 Conference rival, the Tigers ended the Bulldogs’ win streak at eight matches via a 4-1 decision Monday night.

“It’s really important for us to understand what it is we’re capable of,” Barkley said. “In some ways ... (Monday) was a good day to kind of get away with some miscues so we know what we have to work on.”

Urbana (8-3) boasted a 4-0 advantage, thanks to two-goal nights from Miguel Lemus and William Arana, before M-S (11-3-1) found the back of the net on an Eli Warren conversion.

Sophomore netminder Charles Mandra thrived as well, mostly quieting a Bulldog offense that averaged 4.5 goals per contest entering the bout.

“He’s such a quick learner,” Barkley said. “If I give him some technical instruction, he pretty much has it down within a couple days. ... I’m looking forward to his future.”

With league action now bearing down on the Tigers — five of their final six regular-season tilts come with a Big 12 label — Barkley found this outcome integral.

“We just really wanted to execute our game plan, which includes moving the ball,” he said. “We managed to do that pretty effectively.”

