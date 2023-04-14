CHAMPAIGN — Sammi Christman probably felt like she was due to score a goal for the Urbana girls’ soccer team on Thursday.
The junior had seen multiple golden offensive opportunities go by the wayside in the first 45 minutes of a Big 12 Conference match with Champaign Central at Illinois’ Demirjian Park, the second bout of the inaugural Girls’ Soccer Night in C-U showcase.
Three shots on goal and a pair of 1-on-1 encounters with Maroons senior goalkeeper Meg Rossow resulted in Christman coming up empty overall, with the ball either escaping her feet or Rossow executing a save.
But Christman refused to be shut out forever.
“It just felt so great to finally get one in the net,” Christman said. “I was really excited, especially scoring on this field. Because it’s a memory I’m never going to forget.”
Christman used her blistering speed to break through Central’s defense and work the ball past Rossow with 31 minutes left in the second half, giving the Tigers just the boost they needed to rally for a 2-1 victory.
“It was such an amazing experience,” Christman said. “It was just so great to play out here with all my friends. Having such a large crowd and all the noise and lights and scoreboard (was special).”
Urbana (6-6-1, 1-1-1 Big 12) came out on its collective back foot versus Central (2-3-3, 1-2-1) as the sun dipped below the horizon Thursday night.
The Maroons racked up three shots on goal and four corner kicks before the Tigers had booked one of either statistic.
“We had a game (Wednesday), and Olympia scored first,” Urbana coach Miki Kowalski said. “We were down 1-0 (Wednesday), we were down 1-0 (Thursday) and we came back to win. We did exactly that, and it feels good to win against Central.”
Coach Steve Whiteley’s Maroons did pot the first goal, with about 3 1/2 minutes remaining before halftime.
Freshman Cate Liay von Bodman took a corner kick near Urbana’s oft-vocal student section to set the goal-scoring event in motion. Tigers sophomore goaltender Nox MacDougall leaped upward attempting to save the ball, but instead popped it free and skyward.
Junior Cricket Wagner was the beneficiary, as she sent the ball into the net for the 1-0 advantage.
“We’re down some players. We had players in new spots. To come out and play as well as we did in the first half and to score a goal there, it was just a really good start to the game,” Whiteley said. “I thought we kept it up all game. And then Urbana raised their level, and we raised our level. And Urbana just got a couple breaks, got two nice goals.”
Christman’s was the first, assisted by freshman Chloe Sikora.
The second Tigers marker saw the same two athletes forge a connection, but in reverse order.
Christman worked the ball toward Sikora not even five match minutes after the tying goal. From well beyond the box, Sikora let loose a howitzer of a shot toward Rossow.
It managed to be perfectly placed so that it cleared the 6-foot Rossow, even as she leaped to attempt a save, but still struck the underside of the goal’s crossbar.
Rossow snatched the ball as soon as it took a bounce off the grass. But a quick consultation between the lead official and the side judge watching the goal line led to a determination of a good goal.
Central turned in three shots on goal and two corner kicks the rest of the way. Urbana replied with three shots on goal and one corner kick. MacDougall ultimately stood tall on one more occasion.
The rivals engaged in plenty of physical play both before and after the trio of goals as well, resulting in one yellow card issued to each side.
“I loved it. I live for these little physical battles,” Kowalski said. “This is what soccer’s all about, and it’s what competing is. It’s whoever wants it more, and we wanted it more.”
It’s fair to say that both sides wanted to display a good version of their program to a larger audience Thursday. One that included Illinois women’s soccer coach Janet Rayfield and members of the Demirjian family.
“It was an unbelievable night,” Whiteley said. “It was an awesome game, back and forth, both teams having opportunities. But what I was really impressed with was the amount of kids here watching and fans here just supporting both teams, and just celebrating girls playing sports.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of deal,” Kowalski added. “We said, ‘Look, if we can win any game let’s win this one, because everyone’s going to be here, everybody’s watching. Let’s put on a show.’”