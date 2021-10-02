WESTVILLE — Plenty of hooting and hollering occurred throughout Friday’s Vermilion Valley Conference football game between Westville and Oakwood at the Tigers’ Memorial Field.
One of the night’s final roars emanated from Westville’s postgame huddle, when Tigers coach Guy Goodlove responded to a question from junior Craig Johnson.
“Craig Johnson raises his hand and says, ‘Coach, does this mean we’re in the playoffs?’” Goodlove said. “Absolutely.”
Westville became postseason eligible by grinding out a 14-12 victory over Oakwood in the Tigers’ first home game since October 2019 following extensive facility renovations.
Those changes included the installation of an artificial-turf playing surface, on which a defensive struggle transpired for most of the evening.
“We bent, but we didn’t break,” Goodlove said. “A W is a W, and it’s sure going to be a whole lot better waking up tomorrow than with an L.”
The Tigers (5-1, 2-0 VVC South) never trailed versus the Comets (1-5, 0-2). But they never were allowed to be comfortable either.
Both teams lost a fumble within the game’s first four drives. Westville capitalized on Oakwood’s miscue — which was recovered by Johnson in the red zone — when senior quarterback Julian Ledesma executed a 1-yard keeper for a touchdown.
Westville’s defense finished with two fumble recoveries — senior Will Terry came up with the other on Oakwood’s last drive with less than two minutes remaining — and also produced an interception by senior Andre Johnson, a blocked punt by Terry and sacks by seniors Bryce Burnett, Rylee Edwards and Levi Pratt and sophomore Tre Ramirez.
“Defensively, most of those kids this is their fourth year starting,” Goodlove said. “I’m very proud of what they did.”
The Tigers added a 44-yard touchdown throw from Ledesma to sophomore Drew Wichtowski one minute before halftime to cap their scoring.
Comets junior quarterback Dalton Hobick threw an 85-yard touchdown toss to senior Josh Young and added a 2-yard scoring plunge, and Oakwood’s defense garnered fumble recoveries from senior Austin McDaniel and junior Tanner Pichon.
“A few plays here or there and this is a different ballgame, and that’s been the story for us all year,” Comets coach Al Craig said. “We just can’t seem to make them. Hopefully moving forward we can figure it out.”