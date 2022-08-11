URBANA — What will it take for Urbana High School to field a steady varsity football program once again?
Curtis Blanden Sr. hopes he has the answer.
“It’s going to take a family,” the Tigers’ interim coach said Wednesday afternoon. “The community, the district — it’s going to take all of us to do it.
“We’re going to treat Monday nights like Friday nights going forward. There’s nothing like Monday night football.”
That’s the day of the week on which Urbana will play its games this year, following Wednesday’s announcement by the school of the Tigers only playing a junior-varsity season this fall.
Urbana is dealing with low athlete turnout that has plagued the program during its last three seasons. The Tigers didn’t play any of their six available games during the condensed 2021 spring campaign, and they turned to a JV-only lineup in the fall of 2021 after losing 65-0 to Centennial in their Week 1 varsity game last August.
Blanden was brought on board to lead Urbana last Thursday following the accepted resignation of Edmund Jones from the head-coaching role. Jones guided the Tigers last fall and was hired in August 2021 after Ordell Walker left for an assistant-coaching job at Champaign Central.
A statement from the school district on Wednesday indicated that “after evaluating the roster numbers during this week’s practices, the decision was made that there are not enough players to safely support a varsity season.”
Athletes were informed of the decision on Tuesday, according to the school district. Blanden previously told The News-Gazette he had 30 players practicing with the team, many of them underclassmen.
“They said they were ready to practice (Wednesday),” Blanden said. “It was a decision that was made that was best for the program at that time. Now that the decision is made, we’re going to continue to play football with the members of the team that are there and go forward.
“It’s a stepping stone. ... We’re going to get better.”
Urbana joins Fisher as local schools opting for a JV-only football schedule this season. The Bunnies announced their shift on Aug. 1.
“It’s not just Urbana right now,” said Nathan Watson, who coached Urbana between 2009 and 2016, including to their most recent playoff appearance in 2012. “If you would’ve told me when I was coaching at Arcola (in the mid-2000s) that Fisher wasn’t going to have a season, I wouldn’t believe it.”
Watson teaches driver education at Urbana High School in addition to coaching the 8-man football program at St. Thomas More in Champaign.
“It is difficult. I have those kids in the classroom. Some of those kids talk football with me,” Watson said. “I want them to have the same experience I had as a player. ... I hope they can figure it out and get going.”
The Tigers’ departure from varsity play leaves three local programs without a regular-season opponent.
Centennial was supposed to visit Urbana on Aug. 26, Central was expected to host the Tigers on Sept. 24 and Danville was scheduled to host Urbana on Oct. 21.
This announcement comes on the heels of Tuesday night’s Champaign City Council meeting that addressed the possibility of the Central-Urbana game being played at the Maroons’ McKinley Field. Central has been unable to play varsity games at the facility because of an intergovernmental agreement between the city of Champaign and the Champaign school district signed in 2018 that prohibits it.
“For the biggest picture, being the loss of a potential game ... I don’t like it,” Central coach Tim Turner said. “We’re a young football team. This year, getting as much competition as possible is going to be huge for us.”
Turner became Central’s coach prior to the 2018 season, and he previously served as an assistant under four other Central coaches. So he’s seen ample high school football in Champaign-Urbana and forged plenty of personal connections through the sport.
“The notion of any team in town not having enough varsity athletes, for the lack of a better word, it’s a bad look,” Turner said. “I’ve got kids on my team that have cousins and family that go to school over there. They’re losing out on an opportunity to play varsity football, and for that, it stinks. I hate to see them not being able to field a varsity football team.”
Sam Knox, an IHSA assistant executive director who oversees football, said it’s troubling to see some of the state’s high school programs canceling varsity play. Port Byron Riverdale and Sandwich also are opting to forgo varsity games this fall.
“(When) they get to a point like this where they realize they don’t have enough upperclassmen to field a competitive team or a team at all and keep those students safe, it is concerning to us,” Knox said. “You start to think about, how can we better promote the sport of football ... and make sure they know the sport now is safer than it’s ever been.
“It’s a fantastic sport for kids to enjoy. When students at schools don’t get that and planned on having that ... it’s not fun to have these conversations.”
Knox said he works directly with teams who lose opponents because of canceled varsity seasons in an attempt to find replacement matchups. IHSA teams are permitted to find opponents outside state borders, as long as they too are members of their state’s high school sports association.
“It saddens me to know some schools aren’t going to have a varsity team this year,” Knox said, “and the kids aren’t going to have the chance to play varsity football.”
Knox said it isn’t an option for a player whose school cancels a sport’s varsity season to then go play with another program instead.
“In the small-school world, co-ops are a possibility,” he said. “But co-ops need to be well thought out in advance and planned by the school districts.”
Watson said he’s seen athlete turnout decrease at multiple area programs since beginning his Champaign County coaching tenure in 2006 as an assistant coach at Central.
“Football is hard, and there’s a lot of other options out there,” he said. “You’ve got fall baseball. You’ve got soccer and other things. And football is really hard. Unfortunately, there’s kids choosing other things.”
Watson’s connection to Urbana football goes beyond his past coaching role and current teaching duties. Blanden operated as one of Watson’s assistant coaches during his time with the Tigers.
“I would say, without Curtis Blanden, we don’t have the seasons we did at Urbana,” said Watson, who guided the Tigers to the school’s first and only playoff win so far in 2012. “He went from my freshman coach to my sophomore coach to my JV coach to my defensive coordinator. He was part of the process of building. ... I don’t think I’ve met a harder worker in the business.”
Watson shared one particular story about Blanden that shows the level of effort Blanden puts into coaching.
“We used to have Saturday morning practices, and I would get there for practices and he was sleeping in his car,” Watson said. “He was coming from a second job. He had a full-time job, a part-time job and then he was helping us with football. In order to make it work, he was sleeping in the parking lots.
“They’ve got the right guy.”