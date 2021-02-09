PEORIA — Losing isn’t ideal, especially by double digits to a league opponent.
It’s the fate Urbana boys’ basketball suffered Monday, when coach Verdell Jones Jr.’s Tigers dropped a 61-40 road decision to Peoria in the Tigers’ season opener.
But Jones — as he often does after a win or a setback — remained largely positive.
“We’ll grow from it. I’m tickled as punch to be back on the court,” said Jones, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out any semblance of a normal campaign. “If we have a (Big 12 Conference) tournament at the end of this, our goal is to make sure Peoria Central doesn’t see the same team.”
Urbana (0-1) is dealing with the graduation of Division I athletes Bryson Tatum and Chris Cross.
The Tigers were led Monday by brothers Jermontre and Jermale Young, with the junior scoring 12 points and the senior producing 11.
“I’m excited about those guys getting an opportunity to play together,” Jones said. “There’s some other young pieces we can build as well to go along with them.”
Urbana, a two-time defending Class 3A regional champion, is accustomed to difficult scheduling. The Tigers faced powers from Indiana, Missouri, Wisconsin, Arizona and Alabama last year.
This season’s 11-game regular-season slate includes 10 intra-league dates instead.
“The Big 12 Conference is one of the best conferences in the state,” Jones said. “It’s certainly going to provide us some competition game in and game out.”