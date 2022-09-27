URBANA — William Arana could laugh about it after the fact.
Yes, the senior forward was assessed a yellow card with fewer than seven minutes remaining in Monday’s boys’ soccer match between his Urbana team and visiting Mahomet-Seymour.
But the tackle for which he was penalized wasn’t malicious in nature.
Bulldogs coach Jeremy Davis recognized as much, telling Arana he was playing a great match as Arana strode to the sideline for his temporary exile.
“I was trying to get (the M-S ball carrier), but I knew I wasn’t going to get him,” Arana said. “I got to sit, so I guess (Davis) was happy for that.”
Davis probably wished Arana was even further away from the nonconference contest, given the veteran Tiger’s impact on proceedings.
Arana flicked a heel-pass to hard-charging junior teammate Kevin Perez-Briseno, who breezed through the Bulldogs’ defense and beat M-S senior goalkeeper Zackery Beyer low and far side 10 minutes into the second half.
The strike ultimately stood as the match’s only goal, with Urbana securing a 1-0 victory just three days before the IHSA’s Class 2A postseason seeding deadline.
“I saw him running from my shoulder,” Arana said of Perez-Briseno. “So he passed it to me, and I saw he was still running behind me. So I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll just (heel pass) it.’ I’m lucky he was there.”
The Tigers (9-2-2) generated the majority of the match’s scoring chances, outshooting the Bulldogs (11-3-2) by a 9-7 margin that included a 6-3 edge through 60 minutes of play. Urbana also obtained nine corner kicks to M-S’ three overall.
But when Tigers coach Miki Kowalski didn’t see his club’s first-half opportunities translate to a lead on the scoreboard, he opted for a change in athlete alignment.
“At halftime, I flipped (Perez-Briseno) and Fortunel (Nana). So Fortunel went to play the center-mid position, and I sent Kevin up top with Willy,” Kowalski said. “And you saw what happened. ... Not a lot of people could pull that off.”
The aggression of senior goalkeeper Tyler Marcum also stunted some of the Bulldogs’ offensive opportunities. Marcum was glad to leave the goal line in order to boot away or scoop up a loose ball, well before opposing forwards like juniors Nolan Wheeler and Isaac Warren could pounce.
In an effort to counteract this, Davis began pinching his forwards and midfielders deeper and deeper upon Urbana’s ball-carrying defenders after M-S fell behind 1-0.
“We were a little flat. We didn’t put pressure on them (early), and I think when we did, in a lot of spots, they did start turning it over there,” Davis said. “Their centers were pretty good ... and (Arana) has been pretty dynamic.”
Two of the Bulldogs’ best opportunities came from Wheeler.
He knocked one shot attempt over the crossbar from the top of the box in the 68th minute, then performed the same action on a bid even closer to Marcum in the 69th minute.
Warren put three shots on goal in the last 15 1/2 minutes, and sophomore Mikiah Jones added another on a late free kick.
“We’re a counter-attack team, and we created some dangerous counter-attack chances and didn’t put them in,” Davis said. “But I think we will (moving forward).”
In front of Marcum, Tigers like senior Jackson Gilbert and juniors Braulio Lemus, Max Kwon-Allred and Ben Varga consistently were on their toes when it came time to slow the M-S attack.
Gilbert, in particular, came up big with fewer than two minutes remaining in regulation, clearing the ball out of the box after a lengthy Bulldogs free kick bounced by Marcum.
Urbana didn’t play on its heels after that scare, either, logging two more shots on goal in the last 45 seconds of play.
“We’ve got like seven players, it’s really easy to get on top because they’re really fast,” Arana said. “Getting all the way up and getting offensive, it’s easy to score and help a lot of plays. And we’ve got Gilbert in the back, so we can always trust this guy because if there’s a through ball he will get there.”
M-S looks to improve its Apollo Conference record to 7-0-1 on Thursday when it hosts Charleston, prior to another premier nonconference battle on Saturday versus Champaign Central.
“This is probably our hardest competition since we were here (for the Urbana Tournament earlier this month),” Davis said. “They played better than us.”
Urbana draws two struggling Big 12 Conference opponents this week in Bloomington and Peoria Manual. But, similar to the Bulldogs, competition ratchets up Saturday with a short trip to face St. Thomas More.
“With the way we’ve been playing recently, we’ve had really good form,” Kowalski said. “I like how things are going right now. Everything looks good, like how I expect it to look at the moment.”