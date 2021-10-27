URBANA — James Barkley had a difficult time maintaining his composure following Friday’s Class 2A Urbana Regional championship match.
The fourth-year Urbana boys’ soccer coach became choked up talking about his athletes — especially an 11-strong senior class — after they’d secured their first piece of IHSA postseason hardware in his tenure.
“All around, they’re all friends. They’ve all been playing (together) since they were 5,” Barkley said before trailing off, glancing over at his celebrating players a short distance away.
Those players found it a bit easier to speak about their latest victory, a 3-0 win against rival Champaign Central that placed No. 1 seed Urbana (17-0-2) in Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. Class 2A Bloomington Sectional semifinal alongside third-seeded Rochester (11-9).
The Tigers-Rockets match will be preceded by the first sectional semifinal, at 4:30 p.m. between No. 3 Normal West (17-3-6) and No. 4 Jacksonville (9-10-2).
“We’ve been talking about (winning a regional) since seventh or eighth grade, and this just means so much to us,” senior defender Sam Birdsley said. “This has been our goal. This was a make-or-break game for our season, and we’re just so thrilled.”
Urbana’s back line is a huge reason why the Tigers have yet to lose a match this season, with their only non-wins being a 3-3 tie against Central and a 1-1 draw with Peoria Notre Dame.
In front of senior goalkeeper Chase Mandra, who is a reigning News-Gazette All-Area first-team selection, defensemen such as Birdsley and fellow seniors Willem Alleyne, Chico Wilson and Collin Schiff have allowed Urbana to post nine clean sheets against eight different opponents.
That includes two shutouts in as many playoff games entering Wednesday evening.
It also includes 1-0 shutouts of Normal Community and Normal West, a pair of powerhouse rivals within the Big 12 Conference.
“Every single time we play, there’s something to learn from another team’s defenders,” Alleyne said. “I remember against (Peoria Notre Dame), they have this defender who’s really, really good. And I went back and watched highlights I could find, and I tried to take things out of his game that I could do as well.”
The Tigers offer plenty of respect — though not fear — to their opponents.
Both Alleyne and Birdsley spoke glowingly of Central senior forward Kyle Johnson after Friday’s match. Johnson’s final prep season included team highs of 45 goals and 15 assists.
Simultaneously, Urbana’s defenders also heap praise upon one another.
“Chico has to be the funniest person I know, and Sam’s a born leader. Schiff plays with so much heart,” Alleyne said, “and I’m kind of happy to be along for the ride with them.”
“The guys back there with me are so good,” Birdsley added. “Chase is phenomenal in goal. Chico does a great job. ... We take so much pride in shutouts. It’s what we work toward every game.”
Further showing their cohesion, Birdsley and Alleyne each mentioned a former Tiger as another source of inspiration.
Seydou Mukadi was a 2020 Urbana graduate who earned N-G All-Area first-team honors as a senior defenseman in 2019.
“He really sort of helped us come up into this program,” Birdsley said.
“Practicing with him every day, he was pushing us,” Alleyne added. “Then going up against great forwards for four years, it’s really pushed us. When we play against older people, it always makes you better.”
The Tigers boast plenty of those older people nowadays.
Their next challenge is slowing a Rochester squad filled with dangerous underclassmen.
Seniors Brayden Tucker (six goals, eight assists), Troy Olson (five goals, seven assists) and Ryan Dietrich (three goals) play important roles on the Rockets’ offense. But freshman Lach Sullivan leads the squad with seven goals, while junior Darren Booth (three goals, four assists), sophomore Major Gibson (five goals) and sophomore Brayden Trello (four goals) all have offered key scoring contributions.
Chad Kutscher’s Rochester program has been operating in a similar vein to Urbana during recent seasons.
The Rockets also hadn’t won a regional championship since 2017 and last made a state semifinals appearance in 2013, one year prior to the Tigers’ most recent state semifinals berth.
Over the longer term, though, both teams have been accustomed to delivering plenty of wins.
“We have to be on top of our game to really come out on top,” Alleyne said, “and I think moments like (Friday’s regional final) make us better and better and better.”