URBANA — When two boys’ soccer teams tie one another in scoring over the course of two regular-season matches, how does one determine who will win their postseason meeting?
That match, after all, can’t end in a draw.
With top-seeded Urbana and fourth-seeded Champaign Central — who each banked seven regulation goals against one another across two meetings on Sept. 4 and Sept. 21 — one option is looking at recent playoff success.
The Maroons had won Class 2A regional championships in 2018 and 2019. The Tigers’ last IHSA plaque came in 2017, before any of their current players were in high school.
Urbana didn’t care about any of this on Friday afternoon and early evening.
The Tigers were done waiting for that long-desired postseason hardware.
Seniors Noah Barkley, Grant Koplinski and Jackson Kirkland each found the back of the net on their home turf at McKinley Field as Urbana finally gave this Big 12 Conference rivalry a confirmed winner, via a 3-0 decision over Central in a Class 2A regional championship match
“It means a lot, with our goals that we’ve had for four years,” Urbana coach James Barkley said. “We did have a chance to play them twice, so we got to figure things out. We switched some things up and got the result we hoped for.”
The elder Barkley declined to specify the exact switches, but that ultimately didn’t matter.
The Tigers (17-0-2) remained without a defeat this fall and at long last vanquished the Maroons (16-7-2).
“Since we were playing park district at Brookens, every single touch has kind of been leading up to this,” Urbana senior defender Willem Alleyne said. “After being knocked out by Mahomet sophomore year, I think we’ve just wanted it more and more and more. It means so much. It’s hard to put into words right now.”
Central coach Nick Clegg said he didn’t see any major differences in play between the teams’ first two matches and Friday’s tilt. Urbana led in shots on goal, 6-4. Both teams attempted eight corner kicks. In fact, each side acquired one of those corners in the exact same fashion: via a soaring save by their goalie to bat the ball off the crossbar.
The Tigers simply had more success beating Central junior goalie Gabe Seeber than the Maroons had beating Urbana senior netminder Chase Mandra.
“The difference was they converted three times on their chances and we got unlucky and didn’t convert on any of ours,” Clegg said. “I thought we played them very evenly, and the second half, I think the majority of the time was spent down in their end. But you’ve got to give them credit — they kept it out.”
Noah Barkley got things started with about 22 minutes remaining in the first half, wiring a low but hard free kick attempt from the 35-yard line into a plethora of players. It managed to clear everyone — including Seeber — and staked the Tigers to a 1-0 edge.
“In my mind, I thought we need to get at least two or three,” Urbana senior defender Sam Birdsley said. “That’s always the goal, but I just thought right away, ‘We need more.’ No matter what, we always say we need more.”
James Barkley knows his son doesn’t always have to be at the forefront of the Tigers’ scoring efforts. But he acknowledged it’s nice to see Noah, a former News-Gazette All-Area first-team pick, stepping up in critical moments.
“He’s a big player,” James Barkley said. “He’s a next-level type player. He has vision and the IQ to get it done, as well as obviously the physical package to make a difference. It’s nice to see him play with a little more urgency here at the end of the season.”
Urbana did follow through on Birdsley’s hope and produced more offense as well.
Next it was Koplinski’s turn, as he settled the ball at the 15-yard line and boomed a tricky shot high out of Seeber’s reach with 14 minutes remaining in the opening half to increase Urbana’s lead to 2-0.
“It had a lot of action on it, so it kind of went inside-out, came back the other way,” James Barkley said. “With the sun as it was as well, in the keeper’s eyes, it was a real tough one.”
Central wasn’t about to roll over after intermission despite this sizable deficit. Junior Isaac Fisher booted a long, high attempt less than eight minutes into the second half that Mandra rose up to get a hand on. Junior Tim Ngugi could have had a wide-open rebound bid had Mandra not redirected the ball off the crossbar.
Senior Jair Villa sent a couple nifty feeds into the box that guys like Ngugi, senior Kyle Johnson and junior Cooper Carson were unable to capitalize upon.
“We knew Kyle is amazing, and Coach came in with a game plan,” Alleyne said. “Executing the game plan feels so, so good. There’s nothing better than that.”
The Tigers added some insurance with about 17 minutes left on the clock. Senior Jackson Kirkland flew up one of the sidelines, past the Maroons’ bench, and beat the nearest Central defender before sending a cross-crease shot into the far post. The ball deflected over the goal line to give Urbana a convincing 3-0 lead.
“(The Maroons) cover themselves well defensively in those situations,” James Barkley said. “They were pretty much shutting that down right until the end.”
Central will lose Johnson, Villa and three other seniors to graduation but returns plenty of talent for the 2022 campaign.
“We have five sophomores that are getting significant playing time,” Clegg said, “... and a lot of juniors coming back as well. I think this experience, playing such a quality team on a night like this, is going to be good for next year.”
Urbana gets to continue planning for the present. The Tigers and their 11 seniors will play Rochester (11-9) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in a Bloomington Sectional semifinal match.
“No matter where we’ve been, every game, we’ve always found a way to fight back,” Birdsley said. “We’ve been tested against really good teams ... and just being able to outwork them and come in with more passion, that’s what’s going to make us go really far.”