LOVINGTON — Nathan and Jacob Tighe need to be on the same page when they suit up for the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond football team.
The two “are definitely the anchor” on the Knights’ defense at the tackle positions, according to coach Ryan Jefferson.
This despite Nathan being a junior who only gained starting repetitions last season because of injuries, and despite Jacob only being a sophomore.
Listening to the brothers talk, it’s clear their football ideals are aligned on Friday nights.
“We know we can trust each other to do our jobs,” Jacob said. “We really don’t worry if the ball is going to the other side. We just execute our assignment.”
But are the Tighe boys, who reside in Lovington, in agreement on who is the better defensive lineman at this point in time?
Turns out they are.
“I think it’s Jacob,” Nathan said.
“I was going to say me, too,” Jacob followed.
“He’s fast. He’s more voracious, I’ll say. He really goes after it,” Nathan explained. “I tend to be more cautious and reserved.”
These differing paces seem to help, not hinder, ALAH’s defensive front.
Jefferson and Co. hope that remains the case this Friday, when the Knights (1-1) visit Villa Grove (1-1) for a 7 p.m. Lincoln Prairie Conference opener at Russ Ghere Field.
“What Nathan and Jacob do is they’re smart enough to know, ‘If I’m doing my job, I’m making my team better,’” Jefferson said. “Defensive linemen don’t get a lot of the glory. They don’t make a lot of tackles. But what they do is free up space for other people to make tackles.
“So if we’re making tackles and we’re having success as a team and we’re winning because they’re doing their jobs, then that’s what they care about.”
Jacob is the bigger of the brothers, checking in at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds.
Nathan is no slouch on the size front, carrying a 6-1, 300-pound frame.
“It kind of motivates the team even, because you’ve got the two big guys right there,” Nathan said. “Even if you’re not doing that great, you look intimidating. You look like you’re going to do something.”
Jacob’s 12 tackles through two games this season rates among the ALAH team lead, and Nathan isn’t far behind with seven tackles. Each Tighe has recorded one tackle for loss, and Jacob doubles as a starter on the Knights’ offensive line.
“If (your brother is) playing well, it makes you want to do better because it’s your sibling,” Nathan said. “Your want to do better than they are.”
The two were drawn into football during their respective fifth-grade years by their father, Timothy Jr., and their grandfather, Timothy. The brothers’ dad played high school football at Jamaica, which now is part of the Salt Fork school district.
“I’ve always been pretty tall, but it wasn’t until fifth or sixth grade I started putting on weight,” Nathan said. “Jacob’s always been big. He overtook me by the time I was 10 years old.”
“At the beginning, I wasn’t super big into (football). But once I started playing, I really got into it,” Jacob added. “Just the team spirit — coming together, making friends on the field and really having fun.”
Nathan said Timothy Jr. played various positions during his high school football career. For Nathan and Jacob, the role always has been on one or both of the lines.
“You always hope that maybe, eventually, you’ll score a touchdown,” Jacob said. “But a lot of the fun of the line is you get to hit every play. You do your job, and you help the team. Blocking can be fun if you get out there and you hit them hard.”
The Tighe brothers didn’t experience similar entries into varsity football with the Knights.
While Nathan’s first high school campaign was significantly shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted that “everyone had it rough” trying to focus on football at that time. Plus, Nathan wasn’t a starter right away.
Jacob, meanwhile, immediately was thrust into varsity starting duty as a freshman last fall.
“It was a big adjustment those first few games. It was tough,” Jacob said. “I wasn’t doing as good as I could’ve been, but once I got more used to it and started using better technique and getting lower, I played better.”
“Last year was kind of a big learning experience for them to be out there together,” Jefferson added. “They’re leaders by example, which is awesome because they’re a sophomore and junior. They’re not even the technical leaders of the team, but we see that as a coaching staff.”
In addition to constituting two-thirds of ALAH’s defensive line, the Tighe brothers also form one-sixth of the Knights’ consortium of siblings.
Joining the Tighes are Ryan and Mitiku Appleby, Daniel and Edik Arwine, Cruz and Cash Hale, Colton and Wyatt Taylor, and Bobby Schanuel and Austin Bates. The Hales are twins, and Schanuel and Bates are half-brothers.
“When one sibling plays, especially if they’re good at it, the other sibling will see that and get excited. They’ll decide they want to play,” Nathan said. “Most of them, they have a further age gap than we do. Most are seniors and freshmen, so they don’t get to play together quite as much as we do.”
The 2022 season would be even more enjoyable for the Tighes if they can aid the Knights in making a deep playoff run — something senior standouts like Illinois commit Kaden Feagin, Noah Garrett and Drew Cotton previously have expressed is a top goal for this roster.
“I’m really looking forward to it. I think this is going to be a really good year,” Jacob said. “We didn’t lose a lot of guys from last year. We have some really good depth. I think we can go far.”