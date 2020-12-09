CHAMPAIGN — Daniel Barker sprang into action when his Illinois football teammates needed him during last Saturday’s game with then-No. 24 Iowa.
The junior lined up in a four verticals formation with the Illini at the Hawkeyes’ 24-yard line. Quarterback Brandon Peters fired an accurate, pinpoint pass toward Barker, who snagged it in motion while ducking under an Iowa tackler before taking a few more steps into the end zone.
The score was Barker’s first of the season and put Illinois ahead 7-0 in the opening quarter at Memorial Stadium.
“It was great,” said the 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. “I haven’t been in the end zone in a minute, so I kind of did the thing I know I can do.”
The positive vibes Barker played a part in creating ultimately couldn’t push the Illini past the Hawkeyes in a 35-21 loss.
The next day, however, Barker found another way to get someone moving in the correct direction.
Barker was driving along Kirby Avenue on Sunday evening when he saw a man pushing his car down the road, right in front of the east side of Memorial Stadium outside Grange Grove.
Barker couldn’t bring himself to pass by the stranded motorist without offering assistance.
“That’s just the person I am,” Barker said Tuesday. “You never know what’s going on in somebody’s life. Things like that can change somebody’s life.”
Not content to phone for help, Barker said he traveled to a nearby gas station, purchased a container that he filled with gasoline and returned to the man.
This story likely wouldn’t have come to light if not for Kathrine Heinrichs, Champaign Country Club’s clubhouse manager and catering director.
That’s because the man Barker assisted is Scottie Bowdry, a cook at Champaign Country Club. Upon arriving with the gasoline, Barker recognized Bowdry as someone who had prepared Friday pregame meals for Illini football during the pre-pandemic era.
“I didn’t know who it was until I actually came back and gave them gas,” Barker said. “It always feels good to give back and help people that needed help. They needed help at that time, so that’s what I did.”
Barker is hoping to add more fuel to Illinois’ offense as well when the Illini (2-4) head to Evanston for an 11 a.m. Saturday kickoff with No. 15 Northwestern (5-1).
He’s become the clear No. 2 receiving option behind Josh Imatorbhebhe this season, even with Illinois deploying four different quarterbacks this season because of COVID-19 issues and injuries.
Barker is closing in on his receptions and receiving yardage marks from the previous season — 18 and 273, respectively — as he boasts 16 catches for 214 yards through this year’s first six games.
“I don’t really get into all the stats and stuff like that. I just really go out there and have fun and give it all I’ve got and play football,” Barker said. “I have a great relationship with pretty much all the quarterbacks, so them finding me and me just getting open is really things that they always see.”
Barker’s Illini career has been a busy one. He’s yet to miss any of Illinois’ 31 games during his tenure and has made 15 starts as well. Barker also is being utilized far more in pass-catching than fellow tight ends Daniel Imatorbhebhe (three receptions) and Luke Ford (two receptions) this season.
A key reason for that has nothing to do with Barker’s ability to haul in throws, which includes his last-second, game-winning touchdown catch during the Illini’s 37-34 win at Michigan State on Nov. 9, 2019 that clinched a bowl berth for Illinos.
“He’s wanting to be a better blocker now. He kind of takes pride in it,” Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. “When we first got him, he was more of a wide receiver/flex type. Now you want to be able to move him around to kind of do both. He’s probably the guy right now that allows you to do that the most.”
Barker doesn’t feel he’s a perfect blocker, but he did make a concerted effort during the most recent offseason to improve in that department.
“That’s one thing I had to take a step (forward) on,” Barker said. “I worked extra hard on running different techniques or what I need to do to be able to block in a certain type of position.”
Of course, it also helps that he’s proven he can catch passes in a variety of scenarios. And that he’ll step up when the setting calls for it, as he did last weekend — both on and off the football field.
“DJ’s development, DJ’s ability that gives quarterbacks confidence to throw him the football when those types of situations happen,” Smith said, “is going to make us better to go along with Josh and the rest of the guys.”