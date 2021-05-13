Justin Fields NFL season preview graphic

Will first-round pick Justin Fields be under center when the Bears open the 2021 season on Sept. 12 against the Rams in Los Angeles? Stay tuned.

All 32 NFL teams found out their 2021 slate on Wednesday night (full schedules, C-4). N-G copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr. sizes up what Matt Nagy’s team will face — and whether that’s enough for the embattled Bears’ coach to save his job:

Sept. 12 7:20 p.m. at Rams

Joe knows: Matthew Stafford will start his 21st career game against the Bears. Under the Sunday Night Lights as the Rams’ new QB.

Sept. 19 Noon vs. Bengals

Joe knows: Ex-LSU stars Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase reunite in Cincy. Now, all we need is Ed Orgeron as the coach. Sorry, Zac Taylor.

Sept. 26 Noon at Browns

Joe knows: Baker Mayfield‘s reward for leading the Browns to playoff win? Near-constant speculation about his job security. Oh, Cleveland.

Oct. 3 Noon vs. Lions

Joe knows: Some advice for Matt Nagy: Be careful around new Lions coach Dan Campbell. He’s been known to bite kneecaps.

Oct. 10 3:05 p.m. at Raiders

Joe knows: Will Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis and Ed Helms make appearance at the new nightclub inside Allegiant Stadium?

Oct. 17 Noon vs. Packers

Joe knows: Bears fans everywhere rooting for Packers to trade Aaron Rodgers. He has 21-5 career record against their team, after all.

Oct. 24 3:25 p.m. at Buccaneers

Joe knows: Chances are Super Bowl LV MVP Tom Brady won’t lose track of downs this time. Chalk that one up to it being the year 2020.

Oct. 31 Noon vs. 49ers

Joe knows: Trey Lance vs. Justin Fields? Yes, please. Jimmy Garoppolo and Andy Dalton will have something to say about that, though.

Nov. 8 7:15 p.m. at Steelers

Joe knows: The fact 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger is back for another season in Pittsburgh was the biggest shock of the offseason.

Nov. 21 Noon vs. Ravens

Joe knows: Might be missing Kyle Fuller when Rashod Bateman, Sammy Watkins or Marquise Brown are roaming free in secondary.

Nov. 25 11:30 a.m. at Lions

Joe knows: New Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a career passer rating of 33.9 during his two games against the Bears. Ouch.

Dec. 5 Noon vs. Cardinals

Joe knows: A late-season collapse by Kliff Kingsbury and Co. helped Bears back door into the playoffs in 2020. What a kind gesture.

Dec. 12 7:20 p.m. at Packers

Joe knows: The Jordan Love “has a long way to go” comments by Packers GM Brian Gutekunst had a rather obvious intended target.

Dec. 20 7:15 p.m. vs. Vikings

The crowd calling for Kellen Mond to start will get louder if Kirk Cousins continues to ride the struggle bus into December.

Dec. 26 3:05 p.m. at Seahawks

➜ Joe knows: Interesting that Seattle do-everything QB Russell Wilson was a reported trade target of the Bears in the offseason.

Jan. 2 Noon vs. Giants

Joe knows: Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace should both have Giants GM Dave Gettleman on their Christmas card list. Why? Justin Fields.

Jan. 9 Noon at Vikings

➜ Joe knows: Wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 16 catches for 239 yards in two games last season as a rookie against the Bears.

