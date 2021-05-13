All 32 NFL teams found out their 2021 slate on Wednesday night (full schedules, C-4). N-G copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr. sizes up what Matt Nagy’s team will face — and whether that’s enough for the embattled Bears’ coach to save his job:
Sept. 12 7:20 p.m. at Rams
➜ Joe knows: Matthew Stafford will start his 21st career game against the Bears. Under the Sunday Night Lights as the Rams’ new QB.
Sept. 19 Noon vs. Bengals
➜ Joe knows: Ex-LSU stars Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase reunite in Cincy. Now, all we need is Ed Orgeron as the coach. Sorry, Zac Taylor.
Sept. 26 Noon at Browns
➜ Joe knows: Baker Mayfield‘s reward for leading the Browns to playoff win? Near-constant speculation about his job security. Oh, Cleveland.
Oct. 3 Noon vs. Lions
➜ Joe knows: Some advice for Matt Nagy: Be careful around new Lions coach Dan Campbell. He’s been known to bite kneecaps.
Oct. 10 3:05 p.m. at Raiders
➜ Joe knows: Will Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis and Ed Helms make appearance at the new nightclub inside Allegiant Stadium?
Oct. 17 Noon vs. Packers
➜ Joe knows: Bears fans everywhere rooting for Packers to trade Aaron Rodgers. He has 21-5 career record against their team, after all.
Oct. 24 3:25 p.m. at Buccaneers
➜ Joe knows: Chances are Super Bowl LV MVP Tom Brady won’t lose track of downs this time. Chalk that one up to it being the year 2020.
Oct. 31 Noon vs. 49ers
➜ Joe knows: Trey Lance vs. Justin Fields? Yes, please. Jimmy Garoppolo and Andy Dalton will have something to say about that, though.
Nov. 8 7:15 p.m. at Steelers
➜ Joe knows: The fact 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger is back for another season in Pittsburgh was the biggest shock of the offseason.
Nov. 21 Noon vs. Ravens
➜ Joe knows: Might be missing Kyle Fuller when Rashod Bateman, Sammy Watkins or Marquise Brown are roaming free in secondary.
Nov. 25 11:30 a.m. at Lions
➜ Joe knows: New Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a career passer rating of 33.9 during his two games against the Bears. Ouch.
Dec. 5 Noon vs. Cardinals
➜ Joe knows: A late-season collapse by Kliff Kingsbury and Co. helped Bears back door into the playoffs in 2020. What a kind gesture.
Dec. 12 7:20 p.m. at Packers
➜ Joe knows: The Jordan Love “has a long way to go” comments by Packers GM Brian Gutekunst had a rather obvious intended target.
Dec. 20 7:15 p.m. vs. Vikings
The crowd calling for Kellen Mond to start will get louder if Kirk Cousins continues to ride the struggle bus into December.
Dec. 26 3:05 p.m. at Seahawks
➜ Joe knows: Interesting that Seattle do-everything QB Russell Wilson was a reported trade target of the Bears in the offseason.
Jan. 2 Noon vs. Giants
➜ Joe knows: Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace should both have Giants GM Dave Gettleman on their Christmas card list. Why? Justin Fields.
Jan. 9 Noon at Vikings
➜ Joe knows: Wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 16 catches for 239 yards in two games last season as a rookie against the Bears.