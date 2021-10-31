CHICAGO — Earn another impressive playoff win, and maybe the Centennial football team dines on Papa Del’s pizza next Saturday night.
Coach Kyle Jackon’s Chargers downed some deep-dish Chicago-style pizza from Lou Malnati’s on Saturday evening after earlier downing Kenwood 20-7 on Saturday afternoon.
“Some of them have had it before,” Jackson said. “For some of them, it was new.”
Much like winning a playoff game is a new feeling for the current Chargers (6-4).
Their Class 6A first-round playoff win against Kenwood is the program’s first since 2006. Jack Young caught two touchdown passes from Brady Boatright and Rahmellow Law returned an interception for a touchdown on the game’s final play to seal the win.
“We played the best game we’ve played all year,” Jackson said.
Now, the Chargers will host Washington (8-2) at 2 p.m. next Saturday in a second-round playoff game at Tommy Stewart Field. It’ll be a welcome sight after traveling to Chicago on Saturday.
“For about half the bus ride home, they were floating,” Jackson said. “For the second half, they fell asleep. Their bellies were full.”