College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Anthony Edwards

News-Gazette college basketball writer Scott Richey predicts former Georgia standout Anthony Edwards will be selected with the top pick in Wednesday night’s NBA draft.

 Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Listen to this article

Is there a franchise player in the 2020 NBA draft? Maybe not. Is there value to be had throughout the first round? Probably so. News-Gazette college basketball writer Scott Richey does his best to project who goes where Wednesday night:

Pick, Team Selection Ht. Wt. Pos. Team

1. Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards (6-5; 225; SG; Georgia)

Scorer could pair nicely with Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell.

2. Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman (7-1; 237; C; Memphis)

Wiseman might be the missing piece as a rim runner/protector.

3. Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball (6-7; 190; PG; Illawara)

Ball shores up their backcourt and injects some hype around the team.

4. Chicago Bulls

Patrick Williams (6-8; 225; PF; Florida State)

Williams would allow Bulls to start shopping Otto Porter’s expiring contract.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

Obi Toppin (6-9; 220; PF; Dayton)

Flyers’ standout (and dunker extraordinaire) would be instant fan favorite.

6. Atlanta Hawks

Deni Avdija (6-9; 215; SF; Maccabi Tel Aviv)

Matching Avdija, a long, versatile guard, with Trae Young could be a win.

7. Detroit Pistons

Tyrese Haliburton (6-5; 175; PG; Iowa State)

Not much to like about the Pistons’ backcourt, so hello Haliburton.

8. New York Knicks

Killian Hayes (6-5; 187; SG; Ratiopharm Ulm)

Ball won’t drop this far, so Knicks have to hope French guard pans out.

9. Washington Wizards

Isaac Okoro (6-6; 225; SF; Auburn)

Glaring hole on the wing would be filled by truly versatile former Tiger.

10. Phoenix Suns

Saddiq Bey (6-8; 216; SF; Villanova)

Phoenix just traded away all its wings, so Bey represents a pick of need.

11. San Antonio Spurs

Precious Achiuwa (6-9; 234; PF; Memphis)

This might be a bit of a reach, but the Spurs’ frontcourt is getting, well, old.

12. Sacramento Kings

Devin Vassell (6-7; 194; SF; Florida State)

Giving De’Aaron Fox another 3-and-D weapon on the wing isn’t a bad idea.

13. New Orleans Pelicans

Kira Lewis Jr. (6-3; 180; PG; Alabama)

Should probably draft a point guard since they traded away Jrue Holiday.

14. Boston Celtics

RJ Hampton (6-5; 188; SG NZ Breakers)

This pick could spell an end to a short-lived Romeo Langford era in Boston.

15. Orlando Magic

Tyrese Maxey (6-3; 198; SG; Kentucky)

Would provide much-needed help for Markelle Fultz in Orlando’s backcourt.

16. Houston Rockets

Aaron Nesmith (6-6; 213; SF; Vanderbilt)

It’s best player available time for the Rockets since they’re about to rebuild.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves

Josh Green (6-6; 214; SG; Arizona)

Timberwolves got their scorer in Edwards and add a 3-and-D wing in Green.

18. Dallas Mavericks

Aleksej Pokuševski (7-0; 201; PF; Olympiacos B)

Just imagine the Mavericks playing Pokuševski next to Kristaps Porzingis.

19. Brooklyn Nets

Tyrell Terry (6-3; 170; PG; Stanford)

Either insurance for Kyrie Irving or an asset in possible James Harden trade.

20. Miami Heat

Jalen Smith (6-10; 225; PF; Maryland)

He’s a better option alongside Bam Adebayo than anyone Miami has.

21. Philadelphia 76ers

Cole Anthony (6-3; 184; PG; North Carolina)

Sixers would be buying low on a player that was a projected top-five pick.

22. Denver Nuggets

Theo Maledon (6-3; 198; PG; ASVEL)

If they don’t re-sign Monte Morris, backup point guard is pretty essential.

23. Utah Jazz

Zeke Nnaji (6-10; 247; C; Arizona)

Could either back up Rudy Gobert or play with him as a floor spacer.

24. New Orleans Pelicans

Desmond Bane (6-5; 215; SG; TCU)

J.J. Redick won’t play forever, which means a shooter is the move here.

25. Oklahoma City Thunder

Tre Jones (6-3; 185; PG; Duke)

A trio of newly-acquired Phoenix point guards is not the long-term answer.

26. Boston Celtics

Leandro Bolmaro (6-7; 180; SG; FC Barcelona)

With three first-round picks, they can afford to draft-and-stash Bolmaro.

27. New York Knicks

Isaiah Stewart (6-9; 243; PF; Washington)

Drafting Stewart allows the Knicks to let Bobby Portis go a year from now.

28. Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaden McDaniels (6-10; 184; SF; Washington)

Thunder drafting on potential here, which McDaniels has but hasn’t shown.

29. Toronto Raptors

Jahmi’us Ramsey (6-4: 194; SG; Texas Tech)

Raptors could use a combo guard if Fred VanVleet leaves as a free agent.

30. Boston Celtics

Vernon Carey Jr. (6-10; 265; C; Duke)

Having addressed its backcourt needs, Boston adds some frontcourt depth.

