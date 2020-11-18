Is there a franchise player in the 2020 NBA draft? Maybe not. Is there value to be had throughout the first round? Probably so. News-Gazette college basketball writer Scott Richey does his best to project who goes where Wednesday night:
Pick, Team Selection Ht. Wt. Pos. Team
1. Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards (6-5; 225; SG; Georgia)
Scorer could pair nicely with Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell.
2. Golden State Warriors
James Wiseman (7-1; 237; C; Memphis)
Wiseman might be the missing piece as a rim runner/protector.
3. Charlotte Hornets
LaMelo Ball (6-7; 190; PG; Illawara)
Ball shores up their backcourt and injects some hype around the team.
4. Chicago Bulls
Patrick Williams (6-8; 225; PF; Florida State)
Williams would allow Bulls to start shopping Otto Porter’s expiring contract.
5. Cleveland Cavaliers
Obi Toppin (6-9; 220; PF; Dayton)
Flyers’ standout (and dunker extraordinaire) would be instant fan favorite.
6. Atlanta Hawks
Deni Avdija (6-9; 215; SF; Maccabi Tel Aviv)
Matching Avdija, a long, versatile guard, with Trae Young could be a win.
7. Detroit Pistons
Tyrese Haliburton (6-5; 175; PG; Iowa State)
Not much to like about the Pistons’ backcourt, so hello Haliburton.
8. New York Knicks
Killian Hayes (6-5; 187; SG; Ratiopharm Ulm)
Ball won’t drop this far, so Knicks have to hope French guard pans out.
9. Washington Wizards
Isaac Okoro (6-6; 225; SF; Auburn)
Glaring hole on the wing would be filled by truly versatile former Tiger.
10. Phoenix Suns
Saddiq Bey (6-8; 216; SF; Villanova)
Phoenix just traded away all its wings, so Bey represents a pick of need.
11. San Antonio Spurs
Precious Achiuwa (6-9; 234; PF; Memphis)
This might be a bit of a reach, but the Spurs’ frontcourt is getting, well, old.
12. Sacramento Kings
Devin Vassell (6-7; 194; SF; Florida State)
Giving De’Aaron Fox another 3-and-D weapon on the wing isn’t a bad idea.
13. New Orleans Pelicans
Kira Lewis Jr. (6-3; 180; PG; Alabama)
Should probably draft a point guard since they traded away Jrue Holiday.
14. Boston Celtics
RJ Hampton (6-5; 188; SG NZ Breakers)
This pick could spell an end to a short-lived Romeo Langford era in Boston.
15. Orlando Magic
Tyrese Maxey (6-3; 198; SG; Kentucky)
Would provide much-needed help for Markelle Fultz in Orlando’s backcourt.
16. Houston Rockets
Aaron Nesmith (6-6; 213; SF; Vanderbilt)
It’s best player available time for the Rockets since they’re about to rebuild.
17. Minnesota Timberwolves
Josh Green (6-6; 214; SG; Arizona)
Timberwolves got their scorer in Edwards and add a 3-and-D wing in Green.
18. Dallas Mavericks
Aleksej Pokuševski (7-0; 201; PF; Olympiacos B)
Just imagine the Mavericks playing Pokuševski next to Kristaps Porzingis.
19. Brooklyn Nets
Tyrell Terry (6-3; 170; PG; Stanford)
Either insurance for Kyrie Irving or an asset in possible James Harden trade.
20. Miami Heat
Jalen Smith (6-10; 225; PF; Maryland)
He’s a better option alongside Bam Adebayo than anyone Miami has.
21. Philadelphia 76ers
Cole Anthony (6-3; 184; PG; North Carolina)
Sixers would be buying low on a player that was a projected top-five pick.
22. Denver Nuggets
Theo Maledon (6-3; 198; PG; ASVEL)
If they don’t re-sign Monte Morris, backup point guard is pretty essential.
23. Utah Jazz
Zeke Nnaji (6-10; 247; C; Arizona)
Could either back up Rudy Gobert or play with him as a floor spacer.
24. New Orleans Pelicans
Desmond Bane (6-5; 215; SG; TCU)
J.J. Redick won’t play forever, which means a shooter is the move here.
25. Oklahoma City Thunder
Tre Jones (6-3; 185; PG; Duke)
A trio of newly-acquired Phoenix point guards is not the long-term answer.
26. Boston Celtics
Leandro Bolmaro (6-7; 180; SG; FC Barcelona)
With three first-round picks, they can afford to draft-and-stash Bolmaro.
27. New York Knicks
Isaiah Stewart (6-9; 243; PF; Washington)
Drafting Stewart allows the Knicks to let Bobby Portis go a year from now.
28. Oklahoma City Thunder
Jaden McDaniels (6-10; 184; SF; Washington)
Thunder drafting on potential here, which McDaniels has but hasn’t shown.
29. Toronto Raptors
Jahmi’us Ramsey (6-4: 194; SG; Texas Tech)
Raptors could use a combo guard if Fred VanVleet leaves as a free agent.
30. Boston Celtics
Vernon Carey Jr. (6-10; 265; C; Duke)
Having addressed its backcourt needs, Boston adds some frontcourt depth.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).