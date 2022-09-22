CHAMPAIGN — Fans that can't make it to State Farm Center or other arenas this season to watch the Illinois men's basketball team in person will have ample opportunity to see the Illini on TV, with 29 of the team's 31 games set to appear on a variety of different networks. Only the nonconference home games against Monmouth and Lindenwood and the exhibition game against Quincy will stream on BTN Plus.

Illinois' 20-game Big Ten slate will be split among five different networks. The Illini will appear three times on FOX, five times on ESPN/ESPN2, once on CBS, three times on FS1 and eight times on BTN during conference play.

2022-23 Illinois men's basketball schedule

Nov. 7  Eastern Illinois  8 p.m.  ESPNU

Nov. 11  Kansas City  8 p.m.  BTN

Nov. 14  Monmouth  7 p.m.  BTN+

Nov. 18  vs. UCLA  8:30 p.m.  ESPN/ESPNU

Nov. 20  vs. Baylor/Virginia  2 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.  ESPN

Nov. 25  Lindenwood  8 p.m.  BTN+

Nov. 29  Syracuse  TBA  ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Dec. 2  at Maryland  6 p.m. or 8 p.m.  BTN

Dec. 6  vs. Texas  6 p.m.  ESPN

Dec. 10  Penn State  11 a.m.  BTN

Dec. 17  Alabama A&M  3 p.m.  BTN

Dec. 22  vs. Missouri  TBA TBA

Dec. 29  Bethune-Cookman  7:30 p.m.  FS1

Jan. 4  at Northwestern  8 p.m.  BTN

Jan. 7  Wisconsin  12:30 p.m./1 p.m.  ESPN2

Jan. 10  at Nebraska  8 p.m.  BTN

Jan. 13  Michigan State  8 p.m.  FS1

Jan. 16  at Minnesota  5 p.m.  BTN

Jan. 19  Indiana  7:30 p.m.  FS1

Jan. 24  Ohio State  6 p.m.  ESPN/ESPN2

Jan. 28  at Wisconsin  1 p.m.  FOX

Jan. 31  Nebraska  6:30 p.m.  BTN

Feb. 4  at Iowa  1:30 p.m.  FOX

Feb. 7  Minnesota  7:30 p.m.  BTN

Feb. 11  Rutgers  1 p.m.  FS1

Feb. 14  at Penn State  6 p.m.  ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Feb. 18  at Indiana  11 a.m.  ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 23  Northwestern  8 p.m.  BTN

Feb. 26  at Ohio State  11 a.m.  CBS

March 2  Michigan  6 p.m.  ESPN

March 5  at Purdue  11:30 a.m.  FOX

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

