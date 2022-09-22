CHAMPAIGN — Fans that can't make it to State Farm Center or other arenas this season to watch the Illinois men's basketball team in person will have ample opportunity to see the Illini on TV, with 29 of the team's 31 games set to appear on a variety of different networks. Only the nonconference home games against Monmouth and Lindenwood and the exhibition game against Quincy will stream on BTN Plus.
Illinois' 20-game Big Ten slate will be split among five different networks. The Illini will appear three times on FOX, five times on ESPN/ESPN2, once on CBS, three times on FS1 and eight times on BTN during conference play.
2022-23 Illinois men's basketball schedule
Nov. 7 Eastern Illinois 8 p.m. ESPNU
Nov. 11 Kansas City 8 p.m. BTN
Nov. 14 Monmouth 7 p.m. BTN+
Nov. 18 vs. UCLA 8:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPNU
Nov. 20 vs. Baylor/Virginia 2 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Nov. 25 Lindenwood 8 p.m. BTN+
Nov. 29 Syracuse TBA ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
Dec. 2 at Maryland 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. BTN
Dec. 6 vs. Texas 6 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 10 Penn State 11 a.m. BTN
Dec. 17 Alabama A&M 3 p.m. BTN
Dec. 22 vs. Missouri TBA TBA
Dec. 29 Bethune-Cookman 7:30 p.m. FS1
Jan. 4 at Northwestern 8 p.m. BTN
Jan. 7 Wisconsin 12:30 p.m./1 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 10 at Nebraska 8 p.m. BTN
Jan. 13 Michigan State 8 p.m. FS1
Jan. 16 at Minnesota 5 p.m. BTN
Jan. 19 Indiana 7:30 p.m. FS1
Jan. 24 Ohio State 6 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2
Jan. 28 at Wisconsin 1 p.m. FOX
Jan. 31 Nebraska 6:30 p.m. BTN
Feb. 4 at Iowa 1:30 p.m. FOX
Feb. 7 Minnesota 7:30 p.m. BTN
Feb. 11 Rutgers 1 p.m. FS1
Feb. 14 at Penn State 6 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
Feb. 18 at Indiana 11 a.m. ESPN/ESPN2
Feb. 23 Northwestern 8 p.m. BTN
Feb. 26 at Ohio State 11 a.m. CBS
March 2 Michigan 6 p.m. ESPN
March 5 at Purdue 11:30 a.m. FOX