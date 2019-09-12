CHAMPAIGN — Start times are now known for two of the Illinois men’s basketball marquee nonconference games, while the TBA team initially released on the Illini schedule last month is known as well.
The Illini will play at Arizona at 8 p.m. on Nov. 10 in a game televised by the Pac-12 Network, while Illinois will host Miami at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 on ESPN2 as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Both times were finalized on Thursday after the Pac-12 Network released its full slate of games for the 2019-2020 season and after the Big Ten released all tip times for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Illinois-Miami game is the first of 14 games between the two conferences that will take place Dec. 2-4.
Illinois will host Lindenwood, a Division II program out of St. Charles, Mo., at 7 p.m. on Nov. 26 in a game where the Illini opponent wasn’t known when the schedule was released.
Times for 28 of the 31 regular-season games for Illinois are set, with the only times still remaining for a Nov. 23 home game against Hampton, the Dec. 21 Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri in St. Louis and a Jan. 11 home game against Rutgers.