Loren Tate didn’t come up with the name of his wildly popular column, “Tatelines.” That honor goes to Ray Compton, who won a naming contest put on by The News-Gazette in ‘66 shortly after Tate was hired. We tracked down Compton in Indianapolis, where he runs a sports marketing and event company after front-office stints with the Pacers, Ice and Colts, for the scoop. “I was a junior at Homer High School and loved sports, Illinois and The News-Gazette. There was a national radio news reporter who used ‘Dateline’ as his catchphrase and an avenue to start a story ... Dateline Champaign, etc. So, somehow, someway, I changed ‘Dateline’ to ‘Tatelines’ and won two tickets to an Illinois football game. “I met Loren, had my picture taken with him and thought I was meeting the president. Ironically, as a senior at Homer, I started working for The News-Gazette and was there for five years. Loren will always be a hero of mine. He taught all of us so much ... and he still turns out remarkable copy.” — Jim Rossow