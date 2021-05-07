On the day that Loren “Sonny” Tate was named sports editor of The News-Gazette, replacing Ed O’Neil, there were stories in the paper about urban renewal in Champaign, a new Howard Johnson motel for downtown Champaign and local bulls that won awards at the Illinois State Fair.
If you think Champaign-Urbana is a small community now, imagine what it was like in April 1966 when the community population was about 85,000, although it was growing bigger every year. And that brought big plans.
There were retail stores everywhere, most of which are long gone: A&P, Eisner, Kroger, IGA and Star Market were the main grocers. A&P was building a modern store in far southwest Champaign at Mattis & Kirby, a few miles south of the Kraft Foods plant that had opened three years earlier.
Lane Furniture had a store on Main Street in downtown Champaign where there also were Fields, W. Lewis & Co., Robeson’s, Jos. Kuhn (with women’s apparel), Grants, Sears and Zales stores. Downtown Urbana had Carson Pirie Scott and Montgomery Ward stores, along with the nearby Huey’s store that claimed to have everything.
The Marty K Drive-In down the street from the Assembly Hall (also three years old) sold hamburgers for 10 cents.
The University of Illinois had 29,120 students on campus, about two-thirds of them men (today it’s about 55 percent men). The luxury, 11-story Bromley Hall private dorm opened as Tate arrived. The football team had been 6-4 in 1965, drawing crowds that averaged almost 50,000 (compared with 35,000 in 2019) but star running back Jim Grabowski graduated and the 1966 squad finished 4-6.
Basketball was looking up after the 1965-66 squad finished 12-12. Then came the infamous “slush fund” and the 1966-67 team also finished 12-12, after three of its early season starters were declared ineligible.
Meanwhile Rantoul was hopeful of becoming the home of a new community college in East Central Illinois (it didn’t), microwave towers were installed to transmit long distance phone calls across central Illinois, the UI prepared for its centennial in 1967 as President David Henry opposed an Illinois Board of Higher Education initiative to create a “University of Illinois system.”
A headline in The News-Gazette predicted “a bright future for coal.” Movie theaters abounded, including the Virginia, Orpheum, Rialto, Coed, Illini and Art in Champagn, and the Thunderbird and Cinema in Urbana. Both Urbana and Champaign had drive-in theaters, as did Rantoul. Tuscola, Villa Grove and Rantoul also had indoor movie theaters.
Stuart Erwin, who had had his own network television show in the 1950s, and famed silent filmmaker Harold Lloyd visited Champaign in 1966. The Assembly Hall hosted the Association, the Lovin’ Spoonful, Van Cliburn, the Ramsey Lewis Trio, Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass, the Hungarian National Ballet, the Ice Capades and Harry Belafonte.
The local economy was doing well although excessive federal spending made money tight and home construction was down. Still there was an open house for the “quiet convenient” Southwood subdivision in southwest Champagn.
Manufacturers, including the Magnavox plant in Urbana, were booming. It added 1,000 employees in 1966, primarily because of defense contracts and the war in Vietnam (Magnavox closed five years later). Alloy Casting in Champaign also added 50 employees because of the war.
An urban renewal program was the big issue in Champaign while Urbana tried to build on the downtown redevelopment that came with the opening of the modern Lincoln Square indoor mall in 1964.
There even were plans for high-rise office buildings, a theater, a civic center, a parking deck and more retail (for the most part it didn’t happen).