CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema didn't specifically rule out quarterback Tommy DeVito from playing in Saturday's game against Minnesota. He also didn't indicate that the Illini starter would, in fact, be available for that 11 a.m. kickoff against the Gophers.
DeVito has participated to some degree in practice this week. Again, Bielema didn't provide specifics, but DeVito's return from the ankle injury he suffered against Iowa has at least reached gametime decision territory.
"We don't know," Bielema said late Thursday morning about DeVito's status for Saturday's game. "We don't want to make a decision on the front end that could affect long term. ... You want him to be able to go out there and have success, but ultimately the doctors are going to have to make that decision.
"Even if you can't do anything, we engage them in practice as best we can. We do walkthroughs. We do things that doesn't involve any type of movement."
No. 24 Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) could return a couple injured starters on Saturday, though, according to Bielema. Wide receiver Isaiah Williams has cleared concussion protocol and practiced this week. Cornerback Taz Nicholson is on the same trajectory. Linebacker Isaac Darkangelo is also expected to play against Minnesota after not finishing the Iowa game.
Caleb Griffin, however, won't be available for the second straight game. Kicking duties will fall to reigning Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week Fabrizio Pinton. True freshman Will McManus should also handle kickoff duties.
Running back Josh McCray also has an unclear status this week. The Illini sophomore has been out since suffering a knee injury in the season opener against Wyoming, and his return, at this point, is based solely on how his knee reacts to daily activity.
In this, McCray is in a similar position as DeVito.
"Josh, he looks good," Bielema said. " I know he was feeling really good and then there were a couple days where he didn't feel great, so we've worked back into it. Tommy is the same thing."
Regular backup quarterback Art Sitkowski's reps have increased in practice this week, according to Bielema.
"The good thing about Art is he's a guy that prepares as well as he can," the Illinois coach said. "It's my 14th year as a head coach, and I don't know if I've ever seen someone prepare more for their moment that wasn't in the moment."