CHAMPAIGN — One week after being formally introduced as Illinois football’s 26th coach, Bret Bielema has his first staff hire in place.
And it’s for a notable position.
Illinois announced Monday night that Tony Petersen is the program’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He replaces Rod Smith in both roles.
Smith worked the last three seasons at Illinois and earned $750,000 this season. Contract details for the 54-year-old Petersen were not released by Illinois on Monday night.
Petersen most recently was Appalachian State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during the 2020 season, one of eight college programs he’s coached at. Appalachian State finished the pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season with a 9-3 record and won the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 21. The Mountaineers finished with the seventh-best rushing offense in the country, averaging 264.9 yards, but only the 105th-best passing offense in averaging 187.1 yards.
“After competing against Tony and his offensive style and game plan, I have had tremendous respect for him as a coach,” Bielema said in a statement. “Throughout his career, he has blended the roster and skill sets of the players to maximize the results.”
Petersen is a former Marshall quarterback who has spent time on staffs at his alma mater, Minnesota, Iowa State, South Dakota, East Carolina, Missouri and Appalachian State.
Illinois will mark Petersen’s seventh school where he’s helped guide the offense. Prior to his one season at Appalachian State, he previously served as offensive coordinator at Marshall (1998), co-offensive coordinator at Minnesota (2000-06), co-offensive coordinator at South Dakota (2009), offensive coordinator again at Marshall (2010-12), offensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech (2013-15) and offensive coordinator at East Carolina (2016-2018). He was the quarterbacks coach at Iowa State in 2007-08 under Gene Chizik.
Petersen’s tenure as the Gophers’ passing game coordinator in 1999 and co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2000 through 2006 under Glen Mason coincided with Bielema’s first Big Ten run.
Bielema was Iowa’s linebackers coach between 1996 and 2001, Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator in 2004 and 2005 and the Badgers’ head coach for seven seasons beginning in 2006.
The 2021 season at Illinois will mark Petersen’s fourth school in as many seasons working for four different head coaches. His third season at East Carolina in 2018 ended once coach Scottie Montgomery was fired after three seasons. Petersen was an offensive analyst at Missouri during the 2019 season for former Tigers coach Barry Odom, who was fired after the 2019 season, and then Petersen coached this past season at Appalachian State under first-year coach Shawn Clark.
“We will build an offensive identity that will provide balance, use tempo and play with a physicality that will make Illini Nation smile,” Bielema said. “No matter from playing on the road in a hostile environment or here at Memorial Stadium, we will execute and maximize our players’ talents to build a sustained winning culture.”