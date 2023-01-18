CHAMPAIGN — Adalia McKenzie wasn’t alive the last time the Illinois women’s basketball team played a home game with this level of significance.
Neither was Brynn Shoup-Hill.
There have been plenty of “first time since” moments for the Illini this season. Wednesday night’s 7 p.m. Big Ten matchup at State Farm Center is another one of those instances with No. 21 Illinois and No. 6 Indiana playing the first game between two Associated Press Top 25 teams in C-U since 2000.
The Top 25 showdown is also the Illini’s first chance to play a Big Ten opponent for the second time this winter after the Hoosiers, ranked fifth in the country on Dec. 4, defeated Illinois 65-61 in Bloomington, Ind. That close loss is still fresh on the minds of the Illini players.
“I call this the redemption game,” McKenzie said before Tuesday afternoon’s practice at State Farm Center.
It’s been a season of redemption for Illinois (15-3, 5-2 Big Ten) under first-year coach Shauna Green.
Back in the AP Top 25 after a more than two-decade hiatus, the Illini already have a top-25 win — a 90-86 home win against No. 12 Iowa on New Year’s Day — and a few more near-misses on the road: the aforementioned four-point loss to the Hoosiers (16-1, 6-1) and an 87-81 loss at No. 3 Ohio State on Jan. 8.
“We don’t see ourselves as the underdog,” said McKenzie, a sophomore guard and one of five holdovers from last season’s 7-20 campaign. “Now, we have a name for ourselves.”
Shoup-Hill, who followed Green from Dayton and has started all 18 games for Illinois, said the success the Illini are having feels similar to what the 6-foot-3 sophomore forward experienced in her lone season with the Flyers with Green as the coach.
“We’re really confident in how we prepare for games,” Shoup-Hill said. “I think we can play with anyone. I think our coaches believe that, and we really believe that, too. Everyone is buying in.
“I would say in the moment, no, I don’t really feel that much of a difference (in how opponents approach Illinois now that it is a ranked team). We always knew we were one of the better teams in the country, so nothing really changed when we got ranked. It was more a byproduct of the work we already put in.”
Shoup-Hill is one of three transfers in the starting five for Green, along with Makira Cook (also a Dayton transfer) and Genesis Bryant, who relocated to east central Illinois after two seasons at North Carolina State.
“Just playing under (Green) two years previously, I feel like I had faith in her and with faith you have to take leaps sometimes,” said Cook, who ranks fifth in the Big Ten in scoring with a team-high 18.3 points per game. “I trust her and I’m happy I came here. We’re doing some pretty big things here and I’m having fun.”
Green said the redemption narrative McKenzie alluded to on Tuesday isn’t one the coaching staff has talked about. But playing in big games like Wednesday night is what Green envisioned for the Illinois program when the 43-year-old left Dayton after six seasons for the Big Ten.
“This is what we wanted to do,” Green said. “This is the vision of why we all came here is to get this program to where we all think it can be. And we’re here. We’re enjoying the journey, but you have to take advantage of some of these big opportunities and (Wednesday night) is one of those opportunities.
“This team, they live for those moments and those big games and opportunities. They’ve risen to the challenge.”
Illinois made the most of a big crowd earlier this month when nearly 5,000 fans watched the Illini knock off Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes.
Susan Bonner, the president of Illini Courtsiders, told The News-Gazette the crowd on Wednesday night likely won’t reach the same number as against Iowa. Bonner said having the Indiana game on a weekday and a school night as opposed to a holiday when everyone is off (Iowa) could cut down on attendance numbers.
Still, the Illinois graduate and longtime Illini fan is enjoying the run the team is on this winter.
“It’s been like a dream, honestly,” Bonner said. “I can’t believe the season is already two-thirds over. It’s flown by. We’ve had a lot of players come over to the fans and say ‘thank you.’ The support has been great. That’s been cool to see.”