CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn strolled to the Illinois bench after calmly, confidently down the final two free throws of Friday night’s game against Iowa.
That’s the only way to describe it. Cockburn ambled. Maybe even strutted or swaggered a little bit.
The Illini sophomore center first had a high fives for assistant coach Stephen Gentry and assistant to the head coach Geoff Alexander. Then a bear hug for assistant coach Orlando Antigua and everybody else he could wrap up in his massive grasp.
It didn’t matter there were still 2 seconds on the clock. The game was over. Cockburn’s pair of free throws — the reward for chasing down his own rebound after bricking the front end of a one-and-one just seconds earlier — sealed Illinois’ 80-75 win against the Hawkeyes.
The only disappointment?
That there wasn’t a sellout crowd of 15,544 fans going wild at State Farm Center for the top 10 win.
“This building would have been electric,” said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “ There’s no doubt. There’s periods of a game when the home court advantage can really spur on and keep momentum going. When you’ve got the best fans in college basketball, you want them there if they could be there.
“Do we miss that? Absolutely. So do other schools. We’ve got the best fans in the country. (Friday) would have been one of those special moments a lot of people would have remembered for some time.”
An empty State Farm Center, though, doesn’t lessen the impact of Friday night’s win. Underwood tries not to stress the results of a single game over another, but beating No. 7 Iowa (12-4, 6-3) still held some significance.
It was the second top 25 win of the season for No. 19 Illinois (11-5, 7-3) and first since taking down then, but definitely not still, No. 10 Duke back in early December in Durham, N.C. The Illini also climbed to second place in the Big Ten standings, tied wth Wisconsin and just 1 1/2 games back of league-leading Michigan.
“I think just beating a very, very good team was important for us,” Underwood said. “As a coach, you’re a little apprehensive because you like to get in a rhythm. We haven’t been in that. Being off 10 days, you’re a little unsure. I was (Friday), a little unsettled, as to what we were going to look like.”
The 10-day gap between beating Penn State and then Friday’s game could have zapped what little momentum Illinois held given the victory against the Nittany Lions followed two rather disappointing home losses to Maryland and Ohio State. A long layoff proved costly for Michigan State earlier in the week, with the Spartans returning from a 20-day COVID-19 pause to get embarrassed in a 30-point loss at Rutgers.
Underwood might have been uncertain, but Illinois was sharp.
“I’m very proud of how our team came out and responded,” said junior guard Ayo Dosunmu, who led the Illini with 25 points, four assists and two rebounds. “Ten days off, you can come out sluggish, but we were locked in. We played hard — extremely hard — and everyone who subbed in had a lot of energy. The bench had a lot of energy. … I’m just very proud of our team how we came out and responded after being off for 10 days.”
Underwood still tried, at least in a small way, to downplay the importance of a single victory, though. The focus had to shift to the next game on the schedule.
“You don’t want to make too much of it,” he said. “Indiana’s next. But I like a lot of the things we did that allowed us to win.”
Mostly because of the way Illinois won. Beating Iowa could go down as a defining moment for Illinois this season. Other chances to claim a signature victory after the Big Ten/ACC Challenge win at Duke were squandered. This one wasn’t.
“This was a game against a great basketball team,” Underwood said. “Not a good one, a great one. We found a way to win it, and we did it our way. We did it with great defense. I hope that continues to propel us forward. We’ll see how it works out.”