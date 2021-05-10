Who would you most want on the sideline if you really needed to win a game? That’s the question longtime News-Gazette sports writer Bob Asmussen considered as he ranked the best University of Illinois coaches of the Tatelines era:
1. Lou Henson, Men’s basketball
Hall of Famer, the winningest coach in program history, rightfully has his name on the State Farm Center court.
2. Craig Tiley, Men’s tennis
In 2003, the current head of Tennis Australia led Illinois to its first national championship. The team finished 32-0, rallying past Vanderbilt in the title match.
3. Mike Small, Men’s golf
Danville native has turned into Illinois into a national golf power, with a long string of success in NCAA and Big Ten meets. Only missing piece is a national title.
4. Mike Hebert, Volleyball
In his 13 seasons in charge, he led the Illini to two Final Fours and four Big Ten titles.
5. Gary Winckler, Women’s track and field
Led Illinois to 11 Big Ten titles while earning 11 conference coach of the year honors and three national awards. Helped a string of athletes reach the Olympics.
6. Gary Wieneke, Men’s track and field/cross-country
In more than three decades in charge, his teams won 13 Big Ten titles. Sent four of his athletes to the Olympics.
7. Bruce Weber, Men’s basketball
Only coach in program history to reach the NCAA title game, losing a close decision in 2005 to North Carolina. Earned six NCAA tournament bids in nine seasons, winning 210 games.
8. John Mackovic, Football
Percentage-wise, the winningest coach in school history of anyone who worked more than three years. All four of his teams earned bowl bids.
9. Yoshi Hayasaki, Men’s gymnastics
USA Gymnastics Hall of Famer led the Illini for 33 years, leading the team to six Big Ten titles and the 1989 NCAA championship.
10. Lee Eilbracht, Baseball
The all-time winningest coach in program history finished his 27-year run at Illinois in 1978 with 518 career victories and four Big Ten championships.
11. Mark Johnson, Wrestling
Turned struggling Illini program into a Big Ten, national contender. Coached seven individual NCAA champions.
12. Itch Jones, Baseball
Led Illinois to two Big Ten titles, one conference tournament title and two NCAA appearances during 15 years in the dugout.
13. Justin Spring, Men’s gymnastics
Former Illini star returned to his alma mater and led team to 2012 NCAA title. Team has been a consistent top four NCAA finisher during his tenure.
14. Brad Dancer, Men’s tennis
Since taking over in 2006, his program has reached every NCAA tournament, finishing second in his second season.
15. Kevin Hambly, Volleyball
Current Stanford coach led Illinois to six NCAA tournament appearances in eight seasons, including a runner-up finish in 2011.
16. Bill Self, Men’s basketball
Recruited the bulk of the players who reached the 2005 title game. Made the NCAA tournament all three seasons, including an Elite Eight appearance. Shared two Big Ten titles.
17. Lon Kruger, Men’s basketball
Lou Henson’s replacement reached the NCAA tournament three out of four seasons. Shared one Big Ten title.
18. Brad Underwood, Men’s basketball
Ended the school’s eight-year NCAA tournament drought in 2021, earning a No. 1 seed. It would have ended a year earlier if not for event being canceled because of the global pandemic.
19. Mike White, Football
Beat every team in the Big Ten while winning the 1983 conference title, an accomplishment that will never be matched. Had five winning seasons.
20. Dan Hartleb, Baseball
Led the team to three NCAA tournaments, including its only Super Regional berth in 2015.
21. Art Schankin, Fencing
The greatest fencer in program history, the three-time All-American and 1958 NCAA saber champion took the reins of the program in 1973 and won seven Big Ten titles in 20 years.
22. Don Hardin, Volleyball
In his 13 season as Hebert’s replacement, led the program to seven NCAA tournament appearances. Also served on Hebert’s staff, helping the team reach the Final Four.
23. Theresa Grentz, Women’s basketball
Most successful coach in program history won a Big Ten title, made two trips to the Sweet 16 and five NCAA ournament appearances in her 12 seasons.
24. Jim Heffernan, Wrestling
Recently retired coach served as Mark Johnson’s assistant before taking the top spot. Coached two-time NCAA champions Jesse Delgado and Isaiah Martinez.
25. Chris Tamas, Volleyball
Reached the NCAA tournament his first three seasons, including a trip to the Final Four, before COVID-19 knocked team (temporarily) off course.
26. Mike Turk, Track/cross-country
Returned the program to past glory with four Big Ten runner-up finishes and a conference outdoor title in 2015.
27. Janet Rayfield, Soccer
Winningest coach in program history has led Illinois to 10 NCAA tournament wins. She has coached seven Big Ten Players of the Year.
28. Terri Sullivan, softball
First coach in program history coached for 16 seasons, piling up 488 wins and four NCAA tournament berths.
29. Tyra Perry, Softball
Former LSU player led Illinois to NCAA tournament three of her first four seasons.
30. Augie Garrido, Baseball
Five-time College World Series champion had a three-year stop in Champaign, winning two Big Ten titles.