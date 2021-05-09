Of course, it’s apples and oranges. But with the help of statistics, biographies and the wisdom of others, longtime News-Gazette sportswriter Bob Asmussen came up with his list of the 50 top University of Illinois athletes during the Tatelines era. Let the debates begin:
1. Simeon Rice | Football
Left Illinois as the Big Ten’s career leader in sacks and tackles for loss. Two-time All-American was the third overall pick in the 1996 NFL draft. Won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
2. Dee Brown | Men’s basketball
The head band. The jersey pop. One-man fastbreak. He earned the Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s top point guard and led the Illini to the 2005 NCAA title game.
3. Tonja Buford-Bailey| Women’s track
Three-time Olympic hurdler won 25 individual Big Ten titles and was a 10-time All-American. She later coached Illinois to a Big Ten championship.
4. Mary Eggers Tendler | Volleyball
The 1988 national player of the year was a three-time All-American.
5. David Williams | Football
Two-time All-American led the nation with 101 catches in 1984, becoming just the second to go over 100 in FBS history. A College Football Hall of Famer, his school records for catches and yardage will never be threatened.
6. Craig Virgin | Men’s track and field
The 1975 NCAA cross-country champion was a nine-time All-American and earned nine Big Ten titles. He was an Olympic qualifier in 1976, ‘80 and ‘84.
7. Nick Anderson | Men’s basketball
One of the stars for the Flyin’ Illini, Chicagoan was the first-ever draft pick by the Orlando Magic. He spent 13 years in the NBA.
8. Darrin Fletcher | Baseball
Oakwood native earned first-team All-American honors in 1987 after setting school record with a .497 average. Played in the major leagues for 14 years, earning one All-Star Game berth.
9. Steve Stricker | Men’s golf
Three-time Big Ten medalist and two-time All-American. A 12-time winner on the PGA Tour, he will captain the U.S. team at the 2021 Ryder Cup in September.
10. Jean Driscoll | Wheelchair racing
Dominated her sport in the 1990s, winning the Boston Marathon eight times, including seven in a row. In four Summer Paralympic Games, she won 12 medals, including five golds.
11. Ayo Dosunmu | Men’s basketball
Bob Cousy Award winner became the school’s first first-team AP All-American in 2021. Chicagoan helped Illini to consecutive 20-win seasons after it lost 21 games his freshman year.
12. Deron Williams | Men’s basketball
Teamed with Dee Brown, Luther Head and friends to lead Illinois to 2005 NCAA title game. He was even better as a pro, selected No. 3 overall by the Utah Jazz, he enjoyed a long, productive pro career. Won two Olympic gold medals playing for Team USA.
13. Amer Delic | Men’s tennis
Won the NCAA singles title while also helping Illinois to the 2003 NCAA team title. Earned All-American honors three times.
14. Perdita Felicien | Women’s track
Three-time NCAA hurdles champion earned 10 All-American honors during her Illini career. Two-time World Champion in the 100-meter hurdles represented Canada at two Olympics.
15. Jenna Smith | Women’s basketball
Holds school records for career scoring and rebounding. Three-time, first-team All-Big Ten honoree holds program mark for career double-doubles (53).
16. Isaiah Martinez | Wrestling
During his four seasons, the Californian won two NCAA titles and finished second in two others. Won four Big Ten titles.
17. Dana Howard | Football
East St. Louis product is the Illinois and Big Ten career tackles leader. In 1994, he won the Butkus Award and became the first Illini to take a national individual honor.
18. Justin Spring | Men’s gymnastics
Current coach at his alma mater was a four-time NCAA individual champion and 13-time All-American. A member of the 2008 U.S. team that won the Olympic bronze medal.
19. Angela Bizzarri Pflugrath | Women’s track, cross-country
The most decorated women’s distance runner in school history, she was a three-time NCAA champ and nine-time All-American. She took indoor, outdoor and cross-country NCAA titles.
20. Ashley Berggren | Women’s basketball
The 1997 Big Ten Player of the Year helped the team to the conference title. She is the program’s all-time No. 2 scorer with 2,089 points.
21. Vanessa DiBernardo | Soccer
Three-time second-team All-American ranks among the program’s top five in assists, goals and points.
22. Nancy Brookhart Cherin | Volleyball
Three-time second-team All-American led the Illini to a 124-22 record during her career, including two Final Four appearances and two other regional finals.
23. Kendall Gill | Men’s basketball
One of the driving forces of the Flyin’ Illini, Gill led the Big Ten in scoring in 1990. The No. 5 overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1990 draft, he spent 15 years in the NBA.
24. Kevin Hardy | Football
The 1995 Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker. Evansville, Ind., native earned All-American honors and was a two-time All-Big Ten choice. Picked No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 1996 NFL draft.
25. Deon Thomas | Men’s basketball
Chicago native is the school’s career leader in points, second in blocked shots and fourth in rebounds.
26. Eddie Johnson | Men’s basketball
Left Illinois as the school’s career leader in points and rebounds. Helped the team reach the 1981 NCAA tournament, its first bid in 18 years. Spent 17 years in the NBA.
27. Michelle Bartsch-Hackley | Volleyball
One of the best overall players in program history, the current member of the U.S. National Team led the 2011 Illini to the NCAA title match.
28. Derek Harper | Men’s basketball
Second-team All-American after helping Illinois to a berth in the 1983 NCAA tournament. The No. 11 overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks, he spent 16 years in the NBA.
29. Moe Gardner | Football
Two-time All-American is considered the best defensive tackle in program history. Led the team to three consecutive bowls and was a three-time first-team All-Big Ten pick.
30. Bruce Douglas | Men’s basketball
A star for Lou Henson’s teams in the mid-1980s, the Quincy product remains the school’s career leader in assists and steals.
31. Renee Heiken Slone | Women’s golf
Currently the team’s head coach, she was a three-time All-American during her playing days. A two-time Big Ten medalist, she finished in the Top 10 at three NCAA tournaments.
32. Darrick Brownlow | Football
Three-time first-team All-Big Ten linebacker earned All-American honors in 1990. Stands No. 3 on school’s career tackles list.
33. Tara Hurless | Soccer
Two-time second-team All-American finished her career as the program’s all-time leading scorer. A two-time All-Big Ten first-teamer.
34. Kevin Anderson | Men’s tennis
South African won the 2006 men’s doubles title (teaming with Ryan Rowe). In 2017. became the first former Illini to reach a Grand Slam singles final.
35. Celena Mondie-Milner | Women’s track and field
An 18-time All-American, she won 17 Big Ten individual and relay titles. A gold medalist for the U.S. in the 400-meter relay at the 1995 World Championships.
36. Tatyana McFadden | Wheelchair racing
Dominant performer at recent Summer Paralympic Games, winning 16 medals, including seven golds. Also a standout in the marathon, winning Boston, Chicago, London and New York in the same year.
37. Jesse Delgado | Wrestling
In 2014, 125-pounder became Illinois’ first two-time NCAA champion in 56 years.
38. Tonya Williams | Women’s track and field
Two-time NCAA champion in the 400-meter hurdles, she was a 14-time All-American and won 20 Big Ten titles
39. Don Freeman | Men’s basketball
Left school as the program’s all-time scoring leader. Averaged a double-double during his Illini career, including 27.8 points and 11.9 rebounds his final season.
40. Jeff George | Football
Purdue transfer led John Mackovic’s teams to consecutive bowls and a 10-win final season. Entered the NFL draft with a year of eligibility remaining and was the first pick of the Indianapolis Colts. Played 13 seasons in the NFL.
41. Frank Williams | Men’s basketball
Peoria product earned Big Ten MVP honors in 2001. Helped lead Illini to three NCAA tournament appearances, including a trip to the Elite Eight.
42. Adam Tirapelle | Wrestling
Four-time NCAA qualifier won the 149-pound title in 2001. Also finished second and third in his class.
43. Brian Cook | Men’s basketball
Pride of Lincoln was Big Ten Player of the Year in 2003. Stands fifth on the school’s career scoring list.
44. Brandon Lloyd | Football
Receiver ranks second in school history in yards and touchdowns. Helped Illini to Big Ten title in 2001. Played 12 seasons in the NFL.
45. Scott Langley | Men’s golf
Three-time All-American became the first Illini to win NCAA medalist honors. Three-time All-Big Ten selection was the league’s Golfer of the Year in 2010.
46. Gia Lewis-Smallwood | Women’s track and field
Centennial product is the most accomplished field event athlete in program history. American record-holder in the discus represented the U.S. at the 2012 Summer Olympics.
47. Rashard Mendenhall | Football
Running back set school records with 1,681 yards and 17 touchdowns in breakout 2007 season. After leading Illini to a Rose Bowl berth, was a first-round pick in the NFL draft.
48. Jenna Hall | Softball
Finished her career as the school’s all-time leader in average. She set single-season records for slugging percentage, average, home runs and RBI.
49. Tyler Jay | Baseball
Pitcher helped Illinois to a school-record 50 win season in 2015, including a spot in the Super Regional. Drafted No. 6 overall by the Minnesota Twins.
50. Lindsey Nimmo Bristow | Women’s tennis
Three-time All-Big Ten honoree named the conference Player of the Year in 1993.
