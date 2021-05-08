During the Tatelines era, University of Illinois teams have won multiple national titles and countless Big Ten championships. After spending 33 years in the community covering the program, News-Gazette sportswriter Bob Asmussen ranks the best 50 squads. He’s looking forward to feedback from the readers (good, bad or indifferent):
1. 2004-05 men’s basketball
Bruce Weber’s squad won its first 29 games and finished 37-2, losing to North Carolina in Illinois’ only national title game appearance.
2. 1988-89 men’s basketball
The Flyin’ Illini thrilled fans with their skill, personality and athleticism. Lou Henson’s best team lost to eventual national champion Michigan in the semifinal at Seattle.
3. 2003 men’s tennis
Craig Tiley’s team finished 32-0, beating Vanderbilt for the program’s only NCAA title.
4. 1983 football
Mike White’s team lost at Missouri in the opener, then ran off 10 wins in a row to take the school’s first Big Ten title in 20 years. Crowds at Memorial Stadium topped 72,000 for every game. Goal posts came down at home and on the road. The buzz was at an all-time high.
5. 2011 volleyball
Kevin Hambly’s team reached the NCAA title match, losing to UCLA. It is the only title match appearance in program history.
6. 2015 baseball
Dan Hartleb’s team won a program-best 50 games, advancing to the Super Regional for the first time in school history.
7. 2013 men’s golf
Mike Small’s team advanced to the NCAA title round, losing to Alabama 4-1 in the match-play final.
8. 1987 volleyball
Mike Hebert’s team finished 31-7 and advanced to the Final Four for the first time in program history.
9. 2001 football
Ron Turner’s team lost its Big Ten opener at Michigan, then ran off seven consecutive conference wins to take the league title for the first time since 1983.
10. 1988 volleyball
Another Final Four appearance under Mike Hebert and another 30-win season. The team went 18-0 to win the Big Ten.
11. 1989 football
John Mackovic’s second Illinois team went 10-2, beating Virginia in the Citrus Bowl to finish with the No. 10 ranking.
12. 1989 men’s gymnastics
Yoshi Hayasaki’s team won the program’s first NCAA title in 31 years.
13. 2007 men’s tennis
Brad Dancer’s third team reached the NCAA title match, losing to host Georgia.
14. 2018 volleyball
Second-year coach Chris Tamas led the team to 32 wins and its first Final Four appearance in seven seasons. Illini lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to Nebraska in the semifinal.
15. 2004-05 wrestling
Mark Johnson’s team won the school’s first Big Ten team title in 53 years.
16. 2012 men’s gymnastics
Former Illini star Justin Spring reclaimed the national title last won by his college coach Yoshi Hayasaki in 1989.
17. 1996-97 women’s basketball
Theresa Grentz’s team won the Big Ten title and reached the Sweet 16, where it lost to powerhouse UConn.
18. 2007 football
Ron Zook’s team beat ranked Penn State, Wisconsin and No. 1 Ohio State, earning the first Rose Bowl invite in 24 years.
19. 1984 men’s cross country
Illinois won the Big Ten title for the first time since 1947.
20. 2000-01 men’s basketball
Bill Self’s first team earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and advanced to the regional final, where it lost to Arizona in a foul-plagued game in San Antonio.
21. 1990 football
Big Ten co-champions at 6-2 won eight games overall, including a victory against eventual national champion Colorado.
22. 2020-21 men’s basketball
Brad Underwood’s team won the Big Ten tournament and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
23. 1983-84 men’s basketball
Efrem Winters, Bruce Douglas, Doug Altenberger and pals fell one game short of the Final Four, losing 54-51 at Kentucky. Yes, the game was in Rupp Arena.
24. 2004 soccer
Though the program has reached multiple NCAA tournaments, no team has advanced further than Janet Rayfield’s 16-6-2 squad that made it to the Elite Eight.
25. 1996 women’s track
Gary Winckler’s team won the Big Ten indoor, took sixth at the NCAA indoor and fourth at the NCAA outdoor.
26. 1999 football
After a 3-3 start, Ron Turner’s team took five of its last six to finish in the Top 25. Two of the wins came on the road against ranked Michigan and Ohio State.
27. 2019-20 men’s basketball
A year after a school-record 21 losses, Brad Underwood’s team flipped the script and won 21. No NCAA tournament because of COVID-19.
28. 1982 football
Mike White led Illinois to a 7-5 record and its first bowl appearance (Liberty) in 19 years.
29. 2010 football
Ron Zook’s team bounced back from consecutive losing seasons to finish 7-6, including a historic win against Northwestern at Wrigley Field.
30. 1994 football
Lou Tepper’s team lost five games by a combined 22 points, including a four-point decision against No. 2 Penn State. Shut out East Carolina 30-0 in the Liberty Bowl.
31. 1988 men’s track
Gary Wieneke’s team won both Big Ten meets, finished second in the NCAA indoor and seventh in the NCAA outdoor.
32. 2001-02 men’s basketball
Bill Self’s team reached the regional semifinal, where it lost a close game to Kansas.
33. 1977 men’s track
Gary Wieneke’s team won both Big Ten meets, finished fourth in the NCAA indoor and seventh in the NCAA outdoor.
34. 2000 baseball
Itch Jones’ team won 41 games, took the Big Ten tournament and reached NCAA playoffs.
35. 2000-01 wrestling
Mark Johnson’s Big Ten runners-up finished fifth in the NCAA tournament, the best in program history.
36. 1992 football
Lou Tepper’s first team won at Ohio State and tied at Michigan on the way to the Holiday Bowl.
37. 1997-98 women’s basketball
Theresa Grentz’s 20-win team reached the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row.
38. 2003-04 men’s basketball
Bruce Weber’s first team beat Murray State and Cincinnati before running into No. 1 seed Duke in the regional semifinal.
39. 1984 football
Mike White’s team beat No. 5 Ohio State, tied No. 4 Michigan.
40. 2005-06 men’s basketball
Dee Brown, James Augustine and pals were up big in the second half before losing an NCAA second-round game to Washington.
41. 1984-85 men’s basketball
Illinois scored impressive NCAA tournament wins against Northeastern and Georgia before losing to No. 2 seed Georgia Tech.
42. 2002-03 men’s basketball
Bill Self’s final team won 25 games. It opened the NCAA tournament with a close win against Western Kentucky before losing to Notre Dame.
43. 1997-98 men’s basketball
Big Ten co-champs reached the second round of the NCAA tournament and won 23 games.
44. 1984 football
Two of three losses in a 6-3 Big Ten came against Top 10 Iowa and Ohio State.
45. 1999-2000 men’s basketball
Lon Kruger’s final team won 22 games before getting eliminated by his old school Florida in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
46. 1988 football
After an 0-2 start, John Mackovic’s team won six of its next nine, including a victory at Ohio State.
47. 2012-13 men’s basketball
John Groce’s first Illinois team won 23 games. It lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament to Miami in part because of a late missed call.
48. 1981 football
Mike White’s 7-4 team upset ranked Iowa.
49. 1971-72 fencing
Big Ten champs went 15-3 and finished sixth in the NCAA.
50. 1996-97 men’s basketball
Lon Kruger’s first Illinois team won 22 games and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament, where it was upset by Chattanooga.in