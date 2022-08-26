With the Illinois football season opener one day away, beat writer Scott Richey unveils his top choice as the most important Illini football player ahead of the 2022 season
➜ Vitals: 5-11, 205, Jr., RB
➜ Hometown: London, Ontario
➜ High school: St. Stephens Episcopal (Fla.)
➜ Looking back at 2021: Brown’s 1,005 rushing yards last fall were the first 1,000-yard season by an Illinois running back since Reggie Corbin had 1,085 yards in 2018. It was also just the 14th time in program history an Illini running back topped the 1,000-yard mark. Brown’s accomplishment gets more impressive the closer you look at his 2021 season. He rushed for 1,005 yards in just 10 games, and it wasn’t even a full 10 games. Brown finished with single-digit carries against Nebraska, Virginia and Wisconsin. A significant percentage of his production came with 257 rushing yards against Charlotte and 223 yards in the nine-overtime win at Penn State.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Brown has the potential to do what only two other Illinois running backs before him accomplished. Jim Grabowski had consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 1964 and 1965. The program’s all-time leading rusher, Robert Holcombe, had three in a row from 1995-97. And that’s it. Thomas Rooks came close. So did Howard Griffith and Mikel Leshoure. But Brown could join Grabowski and Holcombe in rare record book space. The 5-11 Canadian has a real shot. New offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has a passing game to fix, but this is still a Bret Bielema team. The run game is a priority, and Brown will only benefit from a passing game effective enough he doesn’t face the entire defense in the box on a regular basis.