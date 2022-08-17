Every day leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer Scott Richey will unveil the most important Illini players for the 2022 season
➜ Vitals: 6-6, 315, Sr., OL
➜ Hometown: Mount Prospect
➜ High school: Prospect
➜ Looking back at 2021: Palczewski started all 12 games — seven at right tackle and five at right guard — last season to bring his career total to 52 starts. The veteran Illinois offensive lineman wasn’t at peak form, though, considering he only started running right before fall training camp after tearing his ACL during the 2020 season and undergoing surgery that December. Palczewski finished what was thought to be his final season with the Illini rated as the No. 35 tackle overall and No. 13 run blocking tackle by Pro Football Focus.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Palczewski was going through Hula Bowl practices — one of the many all-star events for seniors ahead of the NFL draft — when Illinois coach Bret Bielema called and told him there was a plan to get him a sixth season of eligibility. That’s the opportunity Palczewski will use this fall, and the fact he enters the season fully healthy and set to play the whole year at his more natural right-tackle position could elevate his stock when it comes to the 2023 NFL draft. For now, he’ll be a veteran anchor at one end of a rebuilt Illinois offensive line.