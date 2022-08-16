➜ Vitals: 6-1, 230, Jr., LB
➜ Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
➜ High school: American Heritage (Fla.)
➜ Looking back at 2021: Hart played roughly 31/2 quarters in his debut season at Illinois before suffering what would be a season-ending knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Illini’s season-opening win against Nebraska. But what a 31/2 quarters it was for the former North Carolina State product. Hart finished his one and only game so far in orange and blue with six tackles, 11/2 tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. Simple math says he would have put up roughly 82 tackles and 201/2 tackles for loss in a full season and scored a dozen touchdowns. (OK, maybe not, but it was an impressive single game).
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: That Hart was able to return this spring healthy after knee surgery last fall was a good sign. That speedy recovery, and the fact he’s full go for the Aug. 27 opener against Wyoming, is important. There’s some intriguing depth at inside linebacker, but not all that much experience. Before the youth movement hits, Illinois will have to rely on Hart as one of three inside ‘backers — Tarique Barnes and Isaac Darkangelo the other — to anchor the middle of coordinator Ryan Walters’ defense.
SCOTT RICHEY