Top 50 most important Illini: No. 12 Josh McCray
Every day for leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer Scott Richey will unveil the most important Illini players for the 2022 season
➜ Vitals: 6-1, 235, So., RB
➜ Hometown: Enterprise, Ala.
➜ High school: Enterprise (Ala.)
➜ Looking back at 2021: It reached a point early last season where Illinois simply couldn't keep McCray, one of the few Bret Bielema recruits in the Class of 2021, off the field. It was a quick rise considering then offensive coordinator Tony Petersen wasn't sure during training camp if the freshman running back would be able to contribute at all in his first season. McCray eventually climbed to No. 2 on the depth chart behind Chase Brown and finished the 2021 season with 112 carries for 549 yards and two touchdowns. His 156 rushing yards at Purdue were the most by a true freshman on the road last season, and his 142 rushing yards at No. 7 Penn State were the most in program history by a true freshman against a ranked opponent.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: McCray's situation really hasn't changed heading into his sophomore season. He's once again the No. 2 running back on the depth chart behind Brown and is an important piece of the offensive puzzle. How many carries that turns into is to be determined in new coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.'s system, but running the ball hasn't become any less of a priority in Champaign.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).