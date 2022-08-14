Every day for leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer Scott Richey will unveil the most important Illini players for the 2022 season
➜ Vitals: 6-5, 225, Jr., QB
➜ Hometown: Old Bridge, N.J.
➜ High school: IMG Academy (Fla.)
➜ Looking back at 2021: Sitkowski started last season as Brandon Peters’ backup, but the Rutgers transfer was on the field before the first game was even complete. An early injury to Peters pushed Sitkowski into the starting role, and he ultimately won the job outright even after Peters got healthy. Then Sitkowski broke his left arm during Illinois’ marathon nine-overtime win at Penn State, which created the opportunity for Sitkowski to have a second surgery to correct his injured right shoulder. He never told his teammates he wasn’t 100 percent when the season started and wound up completing 74 of 148 passes for 704 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in five games.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Illinois’ training camp quarterback competition is still underway between Sitkowski and Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito. Odds are Sitkowski, who missed all of the spring practices as he rehabbed both of his arms, winds up backing up his fellow New Jersey native. But he should probably stay ready. The last time an Illinois starting quarterback played all 12 games was Wes Lunt in 2015. Injuries and inconsistent play have made it more quarterback-by-committee for most of the last decade.