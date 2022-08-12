Every day leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer Scott Richey will unveil the most important Illini players for the 2022 season:
➜ Vitals: 6-0, 195, Sr., DB
➜ Hometown: Lehigh Acres, Fla.
➜ High school: Lehigh Acres (Fla.)
➜ Looking back at 2021: Martin wound up with the No. 2 tackling grade for Big Ten cornerbacks, per Pro Football Focus, but that’s a bit of a misnomer. Martin was more nickel back in defensive coordinator Ryan Walters’ scheme. Essentially a defensive back with the size of a safety and quickness of a cornerback to, in most instances, cover the opposing team’s slot receiver. The position change for the former cornerback and safety fit, with Martin finishing the 2021 season with 55 tackles, seven pass breakups, 31/2 tackles for loss, one interception and one forced fumble.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Martin will return in that nickel back spot in the Illinois secondary this fall. It’s not necessarily an every down spot in Walters’ multiple scheme, but the Illini played with five defensive backs regularly last season. Martin’s versatility — he can basically play every spot in the secondary — gives Walters not only a strong nickel back, but also an option at cornerback or safety (more likely the latter) should another regular struggle.