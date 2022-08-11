➜ Vitals: 6-3, 215, Jr., K
➜ Hometown: Danville
➜ High school: Danville
➜ Looking back at 2021: Griffin added wide receiver to his repertoire in the spring before the 2021 season since James McCourt’s return for a bonus sixth season meant another season as backup kicker. The one time he lined up as a receiver during the season was part of a trick play at Minnesota where he attempted his first career pass. Griffin’s kicking duties last fall included just a pair of kickoffs.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: It’s finally Griffin’s time. He arrived at Illinois ahead of the 2018 season in a unique situation as the third of three scholarship kickers behind McCourt and incumbent starter Chase McLaughlin. Griffin got his first shot at the starting job in 2019, but lost the training-camp competition to McCourt. While he did kick in two games in 2020 with McCourt sidelined, this marks Griffin’s first season as the No. 1 option, and he has plenty to prove this fall after waiting four seasons for his shot and not kicking as well as he would have liked in the spring.
SCOTT RICHEY