Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer Scott Richey will unveil the top 50 most important Illini players for the 2022 season
➜ Vitals: 6-1, 230, Jr., LB
➜ Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
➜ High school: Cordova (Tenn.)
➜ Looking back at 2021: Illinois had to lean on Barnes at inside linebacker last fall because he was basically the only one that stayed healthy. Calvin Hart Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fourth quarter of the season opener against Nebraska, and Jake Hansen was lost for the year after another torn ACL in late October. Barnes was the constant, making 10 starts in 12 games and finishing with 80 tackles (one shy of Sydney Brown’s team high), six tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Barnes will be back in the middle of the Illinois defense this season as a likely starter. Hart’s return this spring allowed the two to develop some important on-field chemistry given Hart’s injury last fall after transferring from North Carolina State meant they didn’t play much together. The Illini will again need Barnes to be the type of playmaker that generated three turnovers last fall, but after one season, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters knows he has a solid performer in a key position.