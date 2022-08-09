➜ Vitals: 6-6, 305, Sr., OL
➜ Hometown: Glen Ellyn
➜ High school: Glenbard West
➜ Looking back at 2021: Pihlstrom played in all 12 games and made five starts. Not bad for a former walk-on tight end that only started playing on the offensive line during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Pihlstrom opened the season as Illinois’ starting left guard before Colgate transfer Jack Badovinac worked his way into the lineup. Pihlstrom started four games at left guard early in the season — Nebraska, Texas San Antonio, Charlotte and Wisconsin — before getting his fifth start as part of the “Barge” package against Penn State.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Pihlstrom made the move to center this offseason and showed the Illinois coaching staff enough that they didn’t pursue a veteran at that position in the transfer portal. Pihlstrom repped as the No. 1 center throughout spring practices and was back in that role when training camp opened. He doesn’t have the same level of on-field experience as freshman roommate and fellow sixth-year offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, but the 23-year-old Pihlstrom will still fill a leadership role in the middle of the Illini line.
SCOTT RICHEY