➜ Vitals: 5-11, 180, So., CB
➜ Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.
➜ High school: Lee (Fla.)
➜ Looking back at 2021: Nicholson mostly filled a backup role last fall and finished his first season on the field (he didn't play in 2020) with 11 tackles in eight games. The most notable of those games were the two starts he got in place of Tony Adams. Was that a message to Adams? Probably so, and the veteran cornerback ultimately retook his starting spot that led to his strong finish and a spot as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets. The two starts for Nicholson were important, though, given the state of Illinois' cornerbacks heading into 2022.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Adams is gone, leaving the cornerback spot opposite Devon Witherspoon wide open for competition. The job won't just be handed to Nicholson — redshirt freshman Tyler Strain and transfer Terrell Jennings are potential options — but he's the frontrunner. Whoever lands in that spot on the opposite side of the field from Witherspoon better be ready, though. Opposing quarterbacks might choose discretion as the better part of valor, avoid throwing to Witherspoon's side of the field and go after his cornerback partner.
SCOTT RICHEY