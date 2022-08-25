Every day leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer Scott Richey will unveil the most important Illini players for the 2022 season:
➜ Vitals: 6-2, 210, Sr., QB
➜ Hometown: Cedar Grove, N.J.
➜ High school: Don Bosco Prep (N.J.)
➜ Looking back at 2021: DeVito started the first three games for Syracuse last fall — wins against Ohio and Albany and a home loss to Rutgers — before being supplanted at quarterback by Garrett Shrader. It was basically a 180-degree shift for the Orange offense, with Schrader asked to do much more in the running game. DeVito didn’t play again for Syracuse after completing 6 of 9 passes for 147 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the win against Albany. He finished his truncated season with the Orange completing 32 of 52 passes for 388 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: No matter if it’s DeVito or Art Sitkowski Illinois will start a transfer at quarterback for the fifth consecutive season. While Illini coach Bret Bielema has kept the winner of this month’s training camp quarterback competition under wraps, enough hints have been dropped. It’ll be DeVito getting the start Saturday against Wyoming. Unless all those hints were clever subterfuge. If and when it’s DeVito, however, he should have a clear purpose this season. The passing game simply has to be better. An effective DeVito should eliminate some of those seven-, eight- and nine-man boxes running back Chase Brown faced nearly every game. Bielema is big on complementary football. DeVito’s directive this fall will be to provide it.