➜ Vitals: 6-6, 265, Sr., TE
➜ Hometown: Carterville
➜ High school: Carterville
➜ Looking back at 2021: Last season was Ford’s best season, but it can’t really be called a breakout season. Ford did start all 12 games at tight end for Illinois — a first in his career — and set new career highs in the first game of the season. That it was three catches for 30 yards and his first Illini touchdown, however, showed how involved the tight ends were in the passing game. Ford would go on to catch just 12 more passes for 84 yards and another touchdown in the final 11 games of the season.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Maybe this is the year Illinois will actually throw it to the tight ends. Daniel Barker transferred to Michigan State because he wasn’t sure it would happen. Ford stuck around because maybe it would under new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. given his history with Illinois coach Bret Bielema. Ford needs it to happen. He looks exactly like an NFL tight end should and needs to follow through on that potential.
SCOTT RICHEY