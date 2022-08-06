➜ Vitals: 6-6, 310, Jr., OL
➜ Hometown: Danville
➜ High school: Danville
➜ Looking back at 2021: Pearl secured his sport as a starter on Illinois’ offensive line last fall after working toward that position the previous two seasons. His 11 starts in 12 games in 2021 saw him bounce back and forth between right guard and right tackle, flipping with Alex Palczewski, but he was a mainstay on the line in Bret Bielema’s first season after switching from defensive end as a true freshman in 2018, completely remaking his body and working toward the starting offensive line spot.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Pearl was sidelined during spring practices with a broken thumb he suffered during a pick-up basketball game (the last he’ll play during the rest of his Illinois football career). That didn’t change the fact he’ll return as a starter this fall. With Palczewski settling back in at his normal position at right tackle, Pearl has the positional versatility to flip to left tackle to replace Vederian Lowe or stay next to Palczewski again at right guard. The same is true for junior college transfer Isaiah Adams, which gives offensive line coach Bart Miller some options.
SCOTT RICHEY