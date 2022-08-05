➜ Vitals: 6-5, 250, So., TE
➜ Hometown: Rapid City, S.D.
➜ High school: O’Gorman (S.D.)
➜ Looking back at 2021: The former walk-on earned a scholarship two games into last season as he solidified himself as Illinois’ No. 3 tight end — and best of the bunch when it came to run blocking. Reiman finished ninth in the Big Ten in run blocking, according to the Pro Football Focus grades. That’s a big deal on a Bret Bielema team, which wants to establish the run, keep establishing the run and then work in the passing game. Reiman also finished the 2021 season with three catches for 43 yards and caught his first career touchdown pass in the Illini’s win at Minnesota.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Reiman did start three games last season out of the 12 he played, but he still climbed the depth chart this offseason when Daniel Barker transferred to Michigan State. New coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has some history both working in offenses that utilize tight ends and develop them, so maybe this will be the year Illinois goes all in on that position group. Reiman’s continued ability to run block, though, will be just as important with the offense still likely to run through Chase Brown and Josh McCray.
SCOTT RICHEY