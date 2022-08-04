➜ Vitals: 6-1, 200, Sr., DB
➜ Hometown: Bolingbrook
➜ High school: Bolingbrook
➜ Looking back at 2021: Smith’s fifth season at Illinois was much like his first four — always on the field, but almost exclusively on special teams. Smith played in every game last fall, which he also did in 2017 as a true freshman and in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The only difference last fall? Smith got his first career start in the season-ending win against Northwestern and finished his year with a career-high 13 tackles.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Smith entered the transfer portal two days after last season ended with every intention to use his sixth and final season of eligibility somewhere else. Somewhere he might have a better shot at a starting spot on defense. Then the situation changed at Illinois. Kerby Joseph entered the NFL draft, and the Illini coaching staff convinced Smith to stay. After a solid spring, Smith is now in line to replace Joseph at free safety with versatility — he also played cornerback and wide receiver in his time in Champaign — to fill multiple roles in the secondary.
SCOTT RICHEY