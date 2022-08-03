➜ Vitals: 6-3, 195, So., WR
➜ Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.
➜ High school: Atlantic Coast (Fla.)
➜ Looking back at 2021: If Bryant was on the field with Carlos Sandy last season, he probably only had one role: to serve as a potential downfield blocker. Former Illini offensive coordinator Tony Petersen likely wasn’t calling a passing play in that scenario. But eventually Bryant factored into the passing game. At least enough to rank seventh on the team with six catches for 98 yards. Nearly half of that receiving total came on a 45-yard grab at Iowa, but the Florida native isn’t unfamiliar with college football after his brief playing time last fall
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Bryant jumped to the top of the receiver depth chart this offseason along with Isaiah Williams and Casey Washington at least partly through the process of elimination. His six catches for 98 yards last season is the third highest of any returning Illinois wide receiver. Putting his length and athleticism to better use will be one key for new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., who has shown a willingness as a coordinator to sling it. The fact of the matter is the Illini passing game has to be better this fall, and Bryant will have to play a bigger role to make that happen.
SCOTT RICHEY