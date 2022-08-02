➜ Vitals: 6-2, 335, Sr., DT
➜ Hometown: Dallas
➜ High school: Bishop Dunne (Texas)
➜ Looking back at 2021: Avery made as many starts last season (two) as he has in any of his first four years at Illinois. While defensive tackles, particularly those in a 3-4 defense, won’t post eye-popping statistics, Avery still filled a limited backup role for the Illini in 2021 behind Roderick Perry II. The Texan finished the season with 11 tackles in 11 games and had just 11/2 tackles for loss and half a sack.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Now would be the time for Avery to show he can play both a larger and more consistent role. While he’s been on the field every season since playing all 12 games as a true freshman in 2018, Avery has never been a heavy snap count guy. The hole in the middle of Illinois’ defensive line with Perry exhausting his eligibility creates the opportunity for Avery to make his final season in Champaign one that would match the four-star status he held out of high school.
SCOTT RICHEY