Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer Scott Richey will unveil the top 50 most important Illini players for the 2022 season:
➜ Vitals: 6-3, 240, R-Fr., OLB
➜ Hometown: Pearland, Texas
➜ High school: Shadow Creek (Texas)
➜ Looking back at 2021: Bryant arrived at Illinois last year just before the start of fall training camp. A late entry into the transfer portal, the former Virginia Tech defensive lineman had to sit out the 2021 season because of NCAA transfer rules. In short, his decision to leave Blacksburg, Va., for Champaign came to late in the transfer process. That did give him both a season with zero pressure to learn Illinois' defensive scheme and learn from veteran edge rusher Owen Carney Jr.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Carney exhausting his eligibility means there's a spot in the Illinois defense to fill at outside linebacker. Two, actually, given Isaiah Gay has departed, too. Either way, the Illini need someone to step up at a key position, and Bryant certainly has the pre-college pedigree to be that guy. He won a state championship as a senior racking up 16 tackles for loss and six sacks and left high school as a four-star recruit.