Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer Scott Richey will unveil the top 50 most important Illini players for the 2022 season:
➜ Vitals: 6-5, 320, Jr., OL
➜ Hometown: Belleville
➜ High school: Althoff Catholic
➜ Looking back at 2021: Slaughter was in line to earn a full-time starting spot for the first time in his Illinois career heading into the 2021 season after catching the attention of new coaches Bret Bielema and Bart Miller. Then he broke his ankle on the first day of fall training camp. Instead of inserting himself into the starting lineup, Slaughter was faced with a seven-month rehab process. It was the second time an injury held him back following shoulder issues when arrived at Illinois in 2018.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Slaughter was healthy again during spring practices this year and got a second chance at the guard spot opposite Julian Pearl (probably) on the Illinois offensive line. Not that a starting spot will be handed to the Belleville native. Bielema added eight scholarship offensive linemen this offseason — five freshmen, two JUCO transfers and one FCS transfer — to bolster the position. Zy Crisler, one of the two JUCO additions, competed for that guard spot in the spring and will do so again in fall camp.