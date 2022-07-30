Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer Scott Richey will unveil the top 50 most important Illini players for the 2022 season:
➜ Vitals: 6-5, 245, Jr., OLB
➜ Hometown: Wichita Falls, Texas
➜ High school: Hirschi (Texas)
➜ Looking back at 2021: Holmes played in all 12 games last fall after a position change. Recruited to Illinois as a defensive end by former coach Lovie Smith, Holmes was flipped to outside linebacker to fit new defensive coordinator Ryan Walters’ scheme. The only real difference for any outside linebacker — the edge rushers — in Walters’ defense was the chance to play standing up instead of with a hand on the ground every snap. Holmes had a backup role in 2021 and finished with five tackles for the season, including one tackle for loss.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: This fall will mark Holmes’ fifth season at Illinois. Four of those seasons included little to no opportunity to get on the field. That included a redshirt season in 2018, where he didn’t play despite the new redshirt rules going into place. This fall will be different. It’s basically a wide-open competition at outside linebacker given the overall lack of experience for players at that position. Holmes has the physical makeup of an ideal edge rusher. Will on-field production follow?