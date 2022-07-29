Every day for the 50 days leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer Scott Richey will unveil the top 50 most important Illini players for the 2022 season:
➜ Vitals: 6-2, 255, Jr., DL
➜ Hometown: Gibson City
➜ High school: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
➜ Looking back at 2021: Barnes is well on his way to playing as many positions as possible in his Illinois career. The former walk-on earned a scholarship last fall after switching positions from defensive line to outside linebacker. Then he switched back. Barnes played in 11 of 12 games in 2021 in a backup role and finished the year with three tackles. The 11 games played last fall gave the former area standout 32 total appearances in his career.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: Anticipating depth issues on the defensive line this fall likely precipitated Barnes’ fourth position switch in three years. (He started his career as a tight end). Barnes got a serious look this spring with Keith Randolph Jr. held out with an injury, but the former GCMS standout will likely slide into a backup role again. The difference in scheme between former Illini coach Lovie Smith and current Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters probably wipes out nose tackle from the spots Barnes can play on the line, but he’s shown the versatility to play multiple positions.