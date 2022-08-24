Every day leading up to the first Illinois football game, beat writer Scott Richey will unveil the most important Illini players for the 2022 season:
➜ Vitals: 5-10, 180, So., WR
➜ Hometown: St. Louis
➜High school:Trinity Catholic (Mo.)
➜ Looking back at 2021: Williams’ full shift from quarterback to wide receiver worked. While he played a few snaps at receiver in the 2019 Redbox Bowl loss to California, the St. Louis native went all-in on the position after the coaching change from Lovie Smith to Bret Bielema. Williams finished the 2021 season as Illinois’ leading receiver. He had the team-high both with his 47 receptions and his 525 receiving yards and scored six total touchdowns. Williams was at his most prolific as a scoring threat late in the season, with five of his six touchdowns coming in the final four games.
➜ Looking ahead to 2022: The idea heading into this season is that Williams will be the No. 1 option in the passing game. Getting him in space remains the priority. It’s maybe even more of a priority after the switch from Tony Petersen to Barry Lunney Jr. at offensive coordinator. Williams isn’t a perfect comp to former Texas San Antonio wide receiver Zakhari Franklin, but Lunney made a concerted effort to get Franklin the ball last season. To the tune of 81 catches for 1,072 yards and 12 touchdowns. Williams getting that type of volume wouldn’t be a terrible idea.